Historian Heather Cox Richardson's notes on the state of America

46:33
September 29, 2023
(GT Nguyen for WBUR)
(GT Nguyen for WBUR)

Historian Heather Cox Richardson is one of the most important public intellectuals in the country.

Her newsletter “Letters from an American” reaches more than a million people every day.

She says her understanding of American history gives her hope for America’s future.

Today, On Point: Our conversation with historian Heather Cox Richardson, recorded before a live studio audience at WBUR's CitySpace.

Guest

Heather Cox Richardson, historian and author of the newsletter “Letters from an American." Her new book is “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.”

This program aired on September 29, 2023.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

