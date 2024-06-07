In April, the U.S. military deployed a pair of high energy lasers to combat enemy drones.

Now that the once-imagined weaponry of science fiction is reality, how will it impact the future of warfare?

Today, On Point: The rise of laser warfare.

Guests

Jared Keller, managing editor at Military.com. Author of the recent WIRED article “Welcome to the Laser Wars.”

Masao Dahlgren, fellow with the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), where he writes on missile defense, space and emerging technologies issues.

Also Featured

Stuart Dee, research leader in the defense and security research group at RAND Europe.