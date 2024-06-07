On Point
On Point
On Point
The rise of laser warfare

The Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in support of the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) continues to develop and test Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) prototypes like the Palletized High Energy Laser (P-HEL). (U.S. Army photo/Brandon Mejia)
In April, the U.S. military deployed a pair of high energy lasers to combat enemy drones.

Now that the once-imagined weaponry of science fiction is reality, how will it impact the future of warfare?

Today, On Point: The rise of laser warfare.

Guests

Jared Keller, managing editor at Military.com. Author of the recent WIRED article “Welcome to the Laser Wars.”

Masao Dahlgren, fellow with the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), where he writes on missile defense, space and emerging technologies issues.

Also Featured

Stuart Dee, research leader in the defense and security research group at RAND Europe.

This program aired on June 7, 2024.

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

