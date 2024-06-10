Etsy used to be the place to shop for quirky, handmade items from independent crafters all over the world.

Now, it’s flooded with mass-produced products.

Today, On Point: What happened to Etsy?

Guests

Ann Gehan, e-commerce, retail, and consumer brands reporter at The Information.

Ranjay Gulati, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School. Wrote a case study of Etsy for the Harvard Business review in 2021.

Also Featured

Grace Dobush, freelance business reporter who writes about the craft industry. Ran a small bookbinding and printmaking craft business from 2002 to 2016. Former Etsy seller.

Kelly Clausen, vice president and head of global comms and community at Etsy.

Chris Maguire, Etsy co-founder. He left the company in 2008. He now owns Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory in Philadelphia.