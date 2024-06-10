On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

What happened to Etsy?

47:42
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail

Etsy used to be the place to shop for quirky, handmade items from independent crafters all over the world.

Now, it’s flooded with mass-produced products.

Today, On Point: What happened to Etsy?

Guests

Ann Gehan, e-commerce, retail, and consumer brands reporter at The Information.

Ranjay Gulati, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School. Wrote a case study of Etsy for the Harvard Business review in 2021.

Also Featured

Grace Dobush, freelance business reporter who writes about the craft industry. Ran a small bookbinding and printmaking craft business from 2002 to 2016. Former Etsy seller.

Kelly Clausen, vice president and head of global comms and community at Etsy.

Chris Maguire, Etsy co-founder. He left the company in 2008. He now owns Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory in Philadelphia.

This program aired on June 10, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close