What science tells us about why we dreamResume
Humans have long been fascinated by of dreams, but what has science learned about them?
Neuroscientist Dr. Rahul Jandial says dreams benefit us — from helping regulate emotions, to processing trauma.
Today, On Point: What science tells us about why we dream.
Guest
Dr. Rahul Jandial, neurosurgeon and scientist specializing in brain, spine and spinal cord cancers at City of Hope, a private, non-profit clinical research center and hospital. Author of "This Is Why You Dream."
This program aired on June 12, 2024.