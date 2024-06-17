In this year’s European Union elections, far-right parties made gains across many of the EU’s 27 countries, including in France, Germany and Italy. What’s driving this?

Today, On Point: How the far-right gained traction in this year's EU elections.

Guests

Matthew Karnitschnig, chief correspondent at POLITICO Europe.

Also Featured

Magdalena Góra, associate professor of political science at the Institute of European Studies of the Jagiellonian University.