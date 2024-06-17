On Point
On Point
On Point
How the far-right gained traction in this year's EU elections

Elections to the European Parliament have been taking place since June 6 across European Union member states and are concluding tonight. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
In this year’s European Union elections, far-right parties made gains across many of the EU’s 27 countries, including in France, Germany and Italy. What’s driving this?

Today, On Point: How the far-right gained traction in this year's EU elections.

Guests

Matthew Karnitschnig, chief correspondent at POLITICO Europe.

Also Featured

Magdalena Góra, associate professor of political science at the Institute of European Studies of the Jagiellonian University.

This program aired on June 17, 2024.

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

