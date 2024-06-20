On Point
What needs to change about U.S. asylum laws?

47:35
Migrants walk on the US side of the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs, California on June 5, 2024, after crossing from Mexico. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently said that some migrants “do try to game” the U.S. asylum system.

What's the evidence for that and, if true, what needs to change to stop it?

Today, On Point: U.S. asylum law and the border crisis.

Guests

Muzaffar Chishti, senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute.

Julia Preston, contributing writer for The Marshall Project.

Also Featured

Jean Reisz, co-director, USC Immigration Clinic, and Clinical Associate Professor of Law.

Jason De Leon, professor of anthropology and Chicana/o Studies at UCLA. Executive director of the Undocumented Migration Project and author of Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling.

Sam Cole, immigration judge and Executive Vice President of the National Association of Immigration Judges.

This program aired on June 20, 2024.

Headshot of Hilary McQuilkin

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

