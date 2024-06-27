On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Russia and North Korea cement closer ties

47:16
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
TOPSHOT - This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal with Russian President. (Photo by Vladimir SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal with Russian President. (Photo by Vladimir SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia and North Korea have signed a new deal that brings the two countries closer together than they’ve been since the Cold War.

What does this agreement mean for the U.S. — and the world?

Today, On Point: Russia and North Korea cement closer ties.

Guests

Stephen Sestanovich, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Ambassador-at-large for the former Soviet Union in the U.S. State Department from 1997 to 2001. Professor emeritus for the Practice of International Diplomacy at Columbia University

Sung-Yoon Lee, fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

This program aired on June 27, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Katelyn Harrop

Katelyn Harrop Podcast Producer
Katelyn Harrop is a podcast producer for WBUR's daily news and culture podcast, "The Common."

More…

Headshot of Deborah Becker

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close