Russia and North Korea have signed a new deal that brings the two countries closer together than they’ve been since the Cold War.

What does this agreement mean for the U.S. — and the world?

Today, On Point: Russia and North Korea cement closer ties.

Guests

Stephen Sestanovich, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Ambassador-at-large for the former Soviet Union in the U.S. State Department from 1997 to 2001. Professor emeritus for the Practice of International Diplomacy at Columbia University

Sung-Yoon Lee, fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.