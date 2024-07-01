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Families navigate decisions about care for transgender and gender-questioning children

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Retired consultant pediatrician Dr Hilary Cass speaking about the publication of the Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People (The Cass Review) at the PA Media offices in west London. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
Retired consultant pediatrician Dr Hilary Cass speaking about the publication of the Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People (The Cass Review) at the PA Media offices in west London. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

In May, On Point featured the first U.S. broadcast interview of Dr. Hilary Cass.

The UK-based pediatrician had just completed the world’s largest systematic review of medicalized care for gender questioning youth.

The Cass Review concluded that “for most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress.”

On Point senior editor Dorey Scheimer speaks with parents about how they navigate decisions for their transgender and gender-questioning children, and the challenges they face.

Headshot of Dorey Scheimer
Dorey Scheimer Senior Editor, On Point

Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

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Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point

Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

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