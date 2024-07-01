Families navigate decisions about care for transgender and gender-questioning children Play

In May, On Point featured the first U.S. broadcast interview of Dr. Hilary Cass.

The UK-based pediatrician had just completed the world’s largest systematic review of medicalized care for gender questioning youth.

The Cass Review concluded that “for most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress.”

On Point senior editor Dorey Scheimer speaks with parents about how they navigate decisions for their transgender and gender-questioning children, and the challenges they face.