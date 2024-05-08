'Cass Review' author: More 'caution' advised for gender-affirming care for youth

Find our full interview with Dr. Hilary Cass here.

Puberty blockers and hormones are sometimes used to help gender-distressed children.

But a new groundbreaking review from the UK says the science behind that practice is far from settled.

"The studies that the team looked at, well the quality was disappointingly poor, none of them really effectively reproduced results in seeing improvements in mental health," Dr. Hilary Cass, the review's author, said.

Today, On Point: Dr. Hilary Cass gives her first U.S. broadcast interview.

Guests

Hilary Cass, pediatrician. Led the independent scientific review of gender health services for children in England, commissioned by Britain’s National Health Service. Former president of the Royal Society of Pediatrics and Child Health.

Laura Edwards-Leeper, clinical psychologist, specializes in work with gender diverse and transgender children, adolescents, and adults. Member of the American Psychological Association Task Force that developed practice guidelines for working with transgender individuals.

Amy Tishelman, clinical and research psychologist, and a research associate professor at Boston College in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience. International lead in the development of new global standards of care for prepubescent children for the World Association of Transgender Health (WPATH).

Statements on the 'Cass Review' and gender-affirming care

Statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics