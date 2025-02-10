This doctor says he can make AI in health care safer

Artificial intelligence is growing fast. And it’s changing how doctors provide care for their patients. How do you make sure these new AI tools are safe? Dr. Brian Anderson says he has an answer.

Guest

Dr. Brian Anderson, chief executive officer and co-founder of the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI).

Also Featured

Ziad Obermeyer, Blue Cross of California distinguished associate professor of health policy and management at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

Transcript

Part I

Artificial intelligence is changing everything. Even your visits to your doctor.

ZIAD OBERMEYER: There are a bunch of tools that are already starting to be used that help automate parts of the doctor's job. Things like, oh, language models can help me write my notes better or write emails better.

I think there are increasingly even tools that start looking at images, for example ultrasound images of the heart, and pre populating a report that a cardiologist would write about that.

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Ziad Obermeyer is an Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management at the University of California Berkeley School of Public Health.

OBERMEYER: There's a second type of tool that I find even more exciting than that, which is tools that help doctors do things that doctors don't know how to do today. And so one example of that is my colleague Regina Barzilay at MIT has done an enormous amount of work on developing AI tools to read mammograms in ways that are actually better than what any radiologist can do.

And so this algorithm looks at a bunch of mammograms and looks at the outcomes that patients have over the next five years. Do they get a biopsy? Do they end up having progression in their breast cancer? And it learns from those data and then delivers a prediction based on how the mammogram looks today about what's going to happen to that patient's cancer.

CHAKRABARTI: And by making cancer screening more accurate, Dr. Obermeyer says these tools can also lower the cost of treatment because there would be fewer invasive procedures patients have to endure and pay for.

OBERMEYER: What Regina finds is humans basically make two kinds of mistakes when they're looking at a patient's imaging tests.

One kind of mistake is that doctors sometimes do too much. They look at the mammogram and they're like, Oh no, this is really high risk. This person needs a biopsy and an MRI. And it turns out all that stuff is negative and that was all unnecessary testing, but sometimes doctors miss really high-risk cases that the algorithm sees, but the doctors don't.

And those patients that the doctors say, yep, your mammogram's fine, come back in however many years for your next one. But those patients actually had a really bad cancer on their mammogram. And the promise of AI in those settings is that it can target the care to the people who actually need it.

CHAKRABARTI: In his own research, Dr. Obermeyer works with AI tools that also detect sudden cardiac arrest in patients. And he finds that these tools not only have the potential to better treat and lower costs for patients, but also help health care providers learn why those difficult to spot cases even happen.

OBERMEYER: Based on the way that electrocardiogram waveform looks, this very high risk waveform that I missed and that everyone has missed until the AI can show us what it looks like.

We can actually start forming hypotheses about what's going on there. Because we know a lot about how the heart produces these waveforms, and so we can actually tie those new insights from AI back into laboratory studies that help us understand the mechanisms of this problem and then develop new treatments and diagnostics for it.

So I think that's the really exciting part, is not just improvements in the clinic, but also breakthroughs in the lab driven by AI.

CHAKRABARTI: By the way, Dr. Obermeyer was featured in an award-winning series we did a couple of years ago called Smarter Health. It was all about how AI is transforming health care, and you can find it in our podcast feed or at onpointradio.org.

Now back then, as right now in fact, a huge question looms over AI and health care. How do we know that these tools are safe to use? And what systems and regulations can help ensure that these tools won't accidentally harm people instead. Last November, Dr. Robert Califf, who then headed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the Biden administration, said this.

ROBERT CALIFF: This field will be so big, we couldn't possibly hire enough people at the FDA to regulate it all on our own. And so it's very important that we get the clinical community, the health systems, the professions of the people that you see for your health care to be very involved in developing what we call an ecosystem of regulation, where these algorithms can be constantly evaluated.

CHAKRABARTI: Now understanding AI is so important for us all that we here at On Point are going to keep coming back to it, following up on questions that we couldn't answer before to see how the technology, its impact, and regulation are changing. So today, when policy makers talk about an ecosystem of regulation in AI and health care.

What exactly do they mean? Who would create it? Who would be a part of it? How would it ensure patient safety? And there are always pitfalls when industries are essentially asked to regulate themselves. Can those pitfalls be avoided with AI and health care in the U.S., especially since so much of health care delivery in this country is for profit.

So for that, we are turning today to Dr. Brian Anderson. He's the CEO and co-founder of the Coalition for Health AI, or CHAI, and he joins us in the studio. Dr. Anderson, welcome to On Point.

BRIAN ANDERSON: Hi, Meghna. It's so great to be here. Please call me Brian.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, Brian. So I have to admit that, as I said, we're constantly looking for up to date, intelligent and thoughtful ways to talk about AI and civilization.

And I ran into this article about you in Politico from earlier this year, from the beginning of January. And here's what it said. It says, the government is struggling with oversight of this rapidly evolving technology, but Dr. Brian Anderson, whose experience working in long hours as a family doctor for low-income immigrants has inspired him to work on technology to make caring for patients easier.

Okay, and then it says regarding the government's struggle with oversight it says, he can. In terms of helping the government struggle with oversight of this rapidly evolving technology.

ANDERSON: Big shoes to fill.

CHAKRABARTI: Politico is in the business of making people want to read more, I get that, but how can you help?

What are you doing to help with this oversight of AI regulation and health care?

ANDERSON: Yeah, no, great question. Of the work that we're doing in CHAI is bringing together private sector stakeholders to help build consensus on what responsible, good AI looks like in health. And importantly, I would call it two or three critical stakeholders in this effort.

You have the vendors, the technology companies that are making the models. You have the health systems and the hospitals that are essentially the customers of these models. They're purchasing them, they're buying them, they're deploying them. And you have patients that are obviously at the center of this.

We want to build AI models that treat them well, treat them safely. And in that context, what we find when we've brought together this community of over 3,000 organizations is a very loud group of customers that want to have better understanding on how these models actually perform, on patients like those that they may themselves, as doctors and nurses, be using this tool that they may end up deciding to buy.

The challenge is, those doctors, those administrators that are making these decisions, oftentimes don't have the kinds of data that really informs how these models perform. How do they actually work on a patient population, like maybe here in Boston, if I'm a health system looking to use a model. And so what we're trying to do is build a network of essentially quality assurance resources or labs that would be able to do those kinds of tests on behalf of a health system that might not have that ability to do that kind of test.

CHAKRABARTI: I see.

ANDERSON: And so bringing greater transparency to how these models actually work.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So I'm going to put a pin in that.

And come back to it, because that is the heart of what you're offering and what you're trying to develop here. But for context for listeners, let me get a sense from you of how big you think currently the gap is between the AI tools for health care that are available right now, let alone a year from now or five years from now and our understanding of what they do, how they do it, and the potential impact on patients.

All the questions that regulators would usually try to answer.

ANDERSON: Yeah, so I use the example of going to a grocery store. When you and I or any of our listeners go to a grocery store, oftentimes if we're interested in what the ingredients are, what is in a can of soup or in a box of cereal, we turn it over and we look at the label and we get a clear understanding what the ingredients are, how many carbohydrates, fats, sugars, things like that.

In AI, we don't have anything like that. We don't have a standard way of describing what it is that goes into make these models do the things that they do. We don't have any standard way of sharing what was our training methodology. What were the data sets used to train these models? Importantly, how do they perform?

What are their indications? And importantly, perhaps most importantly, what are their limitations? And right now, doctors that are using tools when they see patients, lack that kind of information on the specific kinds of patients they have in front of them. So one of the things that we're focusing on within CHAI is creating that AI nutrition label so that doctors, so that health systems can actually have that information.

Right now, we rely on PowerPoint presentations and, very, I would say, high level descriptions from very well intending vendors.

CHAKRABARTI: Do you know what's so strange to me about AI in health care? Is that health care is possibly one of the most highly regulated industries in the United States, right?

Just to, obviously, we know all the steps that a drug has to go through in order to be approved for patient use. We know all the steps that medical devices have to go through, right? We actually, all the things that we don't exactly know about AI, in terms of its impact, we know about a heart monitor, for example, or a pacemaker.

Because all that actually has to be proven and understood before the government says, yes, you can use that in the hospital. To me, that actually also, if we keep talking about AI as tools, they're not just tools on the computer, right?

They are tools that are actually having an impact on the treatment and care that people receive. Is right, like, how did that happen? That AI has gotten so far into the health care industry already without any kind of regulatory pause?

ANDERSON: So part of the problem is it's moving so quickly. We have what I would call traditional AI or predictive AI, and in the FDA regulatory landscape there's, 800, 900 different models that have already been improved.

Now, generative AI, which I think is what's gotten a lot of us exciting, a lot of the online, large language models that, Gemini or ChatGPT or Bing or whatever that we use, that have potentially a profound level of impact on how we both practice health care as doctors, but as patients, how we understand and navigate that as well.

There is not a single model in the generative AI space that's been regulatorily approved by the FDA. So part of the challenge is just keeping up with and trying to get your arms around this regulatory framework that is in the generative AI space, which the FDA has not done yet. The other challenge is --

CHAKRABARTI: But these tools are being used though?

ANDERSON: Oh yeah.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay.

ANDERSON: A great example, I think, that many people would resonate with is LLMs have the ability to, in a doctor patient relationship, help doctors better connect with their patients by summarizing the whole conversation in a note for them, rather than having the doctor have to spend ten minutes typing that note out.

Part II

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Brian Anderson is with us today. He's the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the Coalition for Health AI. And it's a group, quite a large and influential group, that's come together to try and figure out ways to make AI more responsible, more transparent in how it's being deployed in health care.

And the big question for us all here is, how can that translate into better regulation for AI and health care. And Dr. Anderson, again, I'm actually going off on this a little bit of a tangent here, because I have to be perfectly frank. AI and the speed that it's developing is something that has maybe thankfully rendered me into essentially a five-year-old in my understanding of things.

So a lot of my questions are really at the basic level, because I think they're the same questions that like everybody has. So getting back to this gap, the already extant gap in regulation, or yeah, let's call it a chasm, more than anything, I was really thinking, okay, for any new procedure, even surgical procedure that comes up.

It goes through these like years of proof-of-concept testing. It goes through laboratory models, testing on animals. Then there has to be a huge amount of transparency and informed consent on the first people who are willing to have that surgical innovation tried on them. There's a really well-established methodology for improvements in medicine.

But correct me if I'm wrong, I just don't see AI as having been put through that rigor. It's just jumped into, now I go to my doctor's office, and I don't know how the AI is influencing the kinds of decisions my doctor's making or the diagnosis she's making, or the treatments that she's recommending.

It seems like we just skipped that whole aspect of developing new medical tools.

ANDERSON: Yeah, no, I think you're right. So first, back to the sense of being a five-year-old, I think, it is important for all of us to recognize that there is so much that we don't know in this space, even those of us that spend tons of time.

And so there's a degree of humility that we have to approach this, and not fully understanding how these models do the things they do or the emergent capabilities that we sometimes see. Now as it relates to how these models get through the regulatory process today, I think you're right to call out that there's a degree of, I think, lack of clarity and uncertainty about how these models actually go from being submitted for regulatory approval and then ultimately getting regulatory approval.

An example, so you bring up clinical trials, right? Clinical trials, robust process, usually involves thousands of people that are, ideally, representative of the individuals that would ultimately be using the drug once it's potentially approved. In AI, part of the challenge is, particularly for regulatory bodies like the FDA, is how do you independently assess or test that model, separate from any of the submissions that the vendor might submit to you?

And so one of the challenges, just to be very frank, for agencies like the FDA, is how do I have, where can I go to get a data set to test a model separately? To actually see if the claims that the sponsor, the vendor, is offering, are actually true. Are they valid? And that's the issue. That's why Dr. Califf in that opening segment was making the comment that we society need to come together and work with health systems. Which oftentimes are the places where this kind of data resides, where it can be made secure and private and used to test these models.

We don't yet have that kind of capability within agencies like the FDA.

CHAKRABARTI: So can you make that even more concrete for me? If I understand what you're saying, it's like the FDA is behind the eight ball to begin with, because in putting a potential AI model through its paces, they don't even have, what, health care data or patient data in order to like, or even hypo[thetical], can't they use hypothetical data to a pretend patient to test it?

ANDERSON: Sure. One could use synthetic data, but I think many studies have shown that when you use synthetic data, it's not real data. And so there's going to be a lot of confounding variables that could sneak in there. The ideal use of a testing data set, it's real testing data that is fit for the purpose of the model to test its output.

And that's a real challenge, because there's so many AI models out there. And as Dr. Califf was mentioning, it's gonna be impossible for the FDA to hire enough people to meet that demand.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so for an AI tool in health care, though, what would be your control group? What are you testing against?

ANDERSON: So for an AI, so you'd be testing real, on real people, and depending on the use case, that would be your control group. So if you're, so Regina is trying to build, or is building a computer vision algorithm to detect breast cancer and mammograms. You have individuals that don't have cancer. Individuals that do have cancer. And then you'd tease out and train or test the model's predictive capability of identifying somewhere on that mammogram, concerning lesion for breast cancer.

CHAKRABARTI: I see. So that one's pretty straightforward. But again, in thinking of one of the basic truths about medicine, is that you'll never see the same case twice, right? Cause the body is very complex. And so as AI gets more sophisticated and can do more things. Would it even be possible to do that kind of testing against a control?

ANDERSON: It raises a great question. I think particularly in the generative AI space, what are the controls in a non-deterministic model like these AI scribe models that I was referencing earlier. We don't know, we don't have agreement on how you build the testing and evaluation frameworks for, particularly for the generative AI space.

That's why there is such an urgent need as we look to expand the use of these models, generative AI models, in increasingly more and more consequential use cases in the ICU ... and the use of AI models to identify people that will die suddenly from an arrhythmia. Those are pretty high stakes cases.

The challenge is, particularly when you bring together a group of leaders in the AI technical field, we don't have agreement on how you measure efficacy, how you measure bias. These are some of the real challenges in the emerging field of generative AI.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Let's go back to Dr. Robert Califf who was the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he served in that position in the Biden administration, and he spoke with NPR in November of last year. And here's how he described how FDA currently evaluates AI enabled devices.

CALIFF: If it's an AI algorithm, which is embedded in a high-risk device, let's say a cardiac defibrillator, that's a really good example.

If your heart suddenly stops beating, you want a shock to get your heart started again, you want to make sure that algorithm is right. That is very carefully regulated, and you got to do clinical studies, typically in people, that show that the algorithm actually really works. You have administrative uses of AI, those aren't regulated at all.

That's administration and finance. And in the middle, we have this vast area of decision support, so there's a spectrum.

CHAKRABARTI: So that's Dr. Robert Califf, and it makes a lot of sense when he says, if the AI is actually attached to a device, it has to go through FDA's normal regulatory process.

ANDERSON: Trials.

CHAKRABARTI: Trials. But the decision support side, okay, so let's talk about that. The Coalition for Health AI, CHAI, the group that you founded and run. Let's get down into the nitty gritty of what you're trying to offer here, these quality assurance labs that can do the kind of testing that Califf says currently FDA cannot do.

So could you have a real-world example or even a hypothetical one of how that would work?

ANDERSON: Yeah. So at the opening segment you'd mentioned Ziad, Dr. Obermeyer. So Ziad and I. Classmates, a lot of what we're doing in CHAI is inspired by some of the work that Ziad is doing currently. A real-life example is a company he founded, Dandelion Health does very similar kinds of work to this.

So If you bring together a group of health systems, they obviously have a lot of health data. That data can then be de identified, made secure, made private, harmonized in such a way that you can have a technology vendor that wants to train their model or validate a model that exists.

It's performance. These labs have the ability to accelerate that kind of innovation. And so one of the exciting things about groups like Dandelion or Mayo Clinic's Validate or BeeKeeperAI, these are just some of the quality assurance resources and labs that we're working with. One of the exciting things that they can do is make data accessible.

And activated in such a way that they're lowering the threshold and the challenges for startups or tech companies to get access to that kind of data to train it. And it's robust. It's diverse sets of data. So you can have ideally potent, powerful models.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. I'm going to jump in here again. So my AI five-year-old or my five-year old's understanding of AI is kicking in again.

Let's put some concrete parameters around an example of how CHAI would work. Say I am a representative of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas. So really big organization, important, treats a lot of people. And we're interested in using a new AI tool that would, say, help in the decision-making process following an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

New tool. We want to understand how it works; we want to understand the pitfalls or the advantages. How would CHAI help with that?

ANDERSON: Yeah, so right now what we're hearing from hospitals like those, like MD Anderson and broader University of Texas health systems, is just being inundated by vendors wanting to sell.

Models and tools that potentially could really help them. The challenge, of course, is sifting through all these solicitations. And I think the burden on the health system is understanding, what's hype and what's real. And particularly in the oncology space, you want to really have a clear understanding of what's working and what's not in the ovarian cancer use case.

So in that use case, MD Anderson would, potentially, have some kind of solicitation out there for an ovarian cancer clinical decision support tool. Vendors would solicit and perhaps share their model card, their AI nutrition label. MD Anderson, theoretically, could say, great, we've selected, downselected the two or three vendors, we'd like to have them send their model to a lab, and we would work in partnership, MD Anderson and the vendor, on an agreeable lab, whichever one, they want to select.

And then they would choose a kind of testing data set that would be representative of the patients that come to MD Anderson. And so you would have a representative sample of the kinds of patients that the model would be if MD Anderson chose to go with them, you would use on real patients.

But the lab would then run a kind of a simulation test using that testing data. And they would issue an evaluation report, it would involve a bunch of different, like a report card, a bunch of different grades. And then MD Anderson would get that, and they would be able to make a more informed decision.

So it's not regulatory, in that the FDA is not using this data to make a regulatory decision. You have, in the private sector, a purchaser trying to get more data about which vendor they want to move forward with.

CHAKRABARTI: But it's a way to test for efficacy, safety, all the things that we're concerned about as practitioners and patients.

Okay, so the sort of sample data set. Does that come from patients who've already been to MD Anderson? Where does that come from?

ANDERSON: This is the really exciting thing about this era in AI. For the past 30 years in health care, we've been investing billions of dollars in bringing the data that doctors used to write in chicken scratch on a note that they could only read into the computer world, where now it's digitized. It's on electronic health records.

We can share it. You know, this term interoperability means that you know if you go from one clinic and across the street to another, your data theoretically can easily go with you. That took a lot of effort to make that data be able to be harmonized and work on different systems.

Because of that, now you have organizations like Dandelion or these other quality assurance labs that are able to then bring together data sets from different health systems, harmonize it and make it available for that kind of testing.

So in the MD Anderson example, a quality assurance lab could say, okay, we need to then create a subset data set that includes patients with ovarian cancer. And we're going to test this model just on those patients, and we're going to aggregate that data or use a federated network that comes from perhaps, 30 plus health systems across the U.S.

So that's how they create that data set.

CHAKRABARTI: And is it the hospital system or whoever the client is, not the vendor, but the hospital system who's deciding, I want you to grade the product on these following facets?

ANDERSON: Yeah, so ideally, it's the vendor and the customer coming into agreement on what goes into that test, what we're in CHAI trying to do is create this network of quality assurance labs that is trusted by both the vendor community and the customer community.

Because it's only in that space that you can have these independent entities really issue an evaluation report that the vendors are going to want, and the customers are going to want.

CHAKRABARTI: And who's paying for this?

ANDERSON: The vendors of the model are likely going to be the ones that are going to be entering into the business relationships with the labs and charged a fee to do that test.

Now, it is very likely that the vendors would just carry that cost down to the customer and so there would be a fee associated with that. The hope that we have in CHAI is that this marketplace of labs is going to be competitive. So it's not just one lab, it's multiple labs. And so that ultimate price point will be determined by free market enterprise.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, to be clear. When we're speaking about vendors, the developers of these AI tools, when we're speaking about customers in this context, we're talking about hospitals, health care systems, et cetera. Yep. This is, on the face of it, Dr. Anderson, this is a very exciting idea.

However, I have to say my journalistic skepticism is also raised a little bit when I hear that a toolmaker is paying for someone to test their tools. Because I automatically think the first words that come to mind are conflict of interest. How can you guarantee that they're not going to influence the outcome of the testing?

ANDERSON: That's a great question. And it's a really important area that we're focused on in CHAI. So what we're doing as CHAI is creating a certification framework that essentially looks to mitigate what you just described, that conflict of interest.

Because if a vendor is paying someone, you know there is that absolute risk. That lab is going to somehow be pressured to issue a favorable report. And so that certification framework involves a whole bunch of steps, involves bringing in independent auditing agencies. There's a international standard that we leverage 17025, that really is a tried and trusted manner of ensuring that these labs are not allowed, and they're audited for this, to have commercial engagements with any of the vendors that they're working with.

And it's a real challenge, right? Because many of the health systems today, I think, recognize they have a very valuable asset in their health data. And so many of those health systems are already partnering with technology vendors, some of the big names that are recognizable, and many small startups.

And so ensuring that any lab that's chosen by a vendor, they can't have that commercial engagement. They can't have that kind of entanglement. Because, to your point, they'd be conflicted.

CHAKRABARTI: Commercial engagement isn't the only issue though, right? It's simply, you're paying me to do these tests, and so therefore you can exert some pressure on what the outcome of the tests would be.

ANDERSON: It's a fair point. I would say, absent funding from outside sources, this is the only path we have forward right now.

CHAKRABARTI: Why not have the customers, i.e. the hospitals, pay?

ANDERSON: We could have that as a model. Right now, I think what we've heard is the community would like, the community of customers would like to move forward with the vendors paying for that.

CHAKRABARTI: They don't want to pay. I'm sitting here from, I'm going to occupy the seat of the patient advocate and keep questioning you about these things. We're going to take a quick break here. We're talking with Dr. Brian Anderson. He's CEO of CHAI. It's the Coalition for Health AI. And he's got this big idea and working with major groups and companies across the United States to help answer questions of, are these new AI tools that are getting everywhere in health care safe and effective?

Part III

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Brian Anderson, head of CHAI, the Coalition for Health AI. Let me turn back to you here about health care and AI. I do see the power in this idea of having these vetted, high quality AI quality assurance labs, as you've described them. But you have your critics and the very concept has its critics here.

So let me just offer you one of the sort of major blanket criticisms that I've heard is that by doing this, you could actually end up giving hospitals, let's say, a ticket to introduce AI tools much faster into their treatment than they otherwise would, and that could potentially put the interests, specifically the financial interests of hospitals, ahead of patients.

ANDERSON: Interesting, I haven't heard that one yet. The pace of AI innovation is breathtaking. And hospitals, I think, are right to want to identify solutions for the myriad challenges that they have, financial to care delivery, to reaching underserved populations of people. And so I think it's appropriate for looking to potential solutions like those in the AI space.

Now, you're right to call out, how do we keep pace with this innovation, with the kinds of guidelines and guardrails that would enable patients to have that degree of trust, and providers to have that degree of trust. I don't have all the answers. I can tell you that part of what we're trying to do in CHAI is to create that kind of self-regulatory space where health systems and vendors can come together and build that consensus set of frameworks that are going to be those guidelines and guardrails, that will, ideally, be able to keep up with the pace of innovation.

I think one of the really exciting things about AI is its ability to extend the capabilities of doctors and nurses into places where we can't reach patients. A lot of my family lives on the Southern Ute Reservation in Colorado. There aren't many doctors there. And you have clinics that are underserved that don't have many physicians with available slots to see people.

Imagine a future where you have an AI tool that's deployed in those kinds of situations, and they are able to help people. AI models don't get tired. They don't get impatient. That's a really exciting opportunity in a rural community, to meet people where they're at. And so I think that's the kind of accelerated adoption that I'm hoping to see in these clinics and hospitals.

CHAKRABARTI: It's so interesting that you bring that up. Because as you well know, there's already been a lot of concern raised about biases built into these tools. For perhaps offering different diagnosis for indigenous people of color. But there's been a lot of concern raised about that.

Would that be part of the kind of QA testing?

ANDERSON: I think so. You want to make sure that these models are safe and effective for everyone. And, or at least on those people that they're serving and being used on. And so I think it's appropriate, irregardless of what ethnicity and background you come from, that you want that model to be working well on someone like you.

And so often we're finding in research that the social determinants of health are highly influential. And Ziad Obermeyer, I think, has done a lot of research on that. Many have. And yeah, we want to have a robust ecosystem of labs that can, if it's appropriate, test a model on a specific subpopulation of people.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, a couple more technical questions here and then we'll get to the political aspect of all of this. The other thing about AI which makes it uniquely, distinctly different from pharmaceuticals or medical devices is that it's nearly constantly being updated or constantly being modified, self-improving, whatever you want to call it.

So a one-time test. It's just that. It is a one-time test. How would you manage that?

ANDERSON: Meghna, you're clearly better than a five-year-old in this space.

CHAKRABARTI: I don't know, some five-year-olds out there know a lot more.

ANDERSON: Yeah, the post deployment monitoring is critical. Concepts like drift, degradation in performance, are all really important to be managing and monitoring for. And so one of the things that these labs are also capable of, especially if you have a network of them, across 30 different health systems, and then in addition we have over 300 health systems that are part of CHAI.

Is if you create a monitoring network of those health systems that have those models deployed, where they can generate real world evidence about how that model is actually working on patients there, and then constantly update that over time, you can have the kind of surveillance network that we already have, FDA, other agencies have for drugs, vaccines, medical devices, biologics.

We already have those for these kinds of therapies. We don't have that for AI yet, and we desperately need it, exactly because of what you said. And so that's what we're hoping to do, is establish essentially a network of health systems that will be tasked with monitoring how these models actually perform and sharing that transparently.

You mentioned the patient, right? We want to be able to ensure that patients have access to that kind of data, so that they know if I'm going to go see my doctor, chances are they might use this tool. How does it perform on someone like me right now?

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So transparent, you said, does that mean that the results from the quality assurance testing that would go on in these places would be available to more groups than just the hospital system that's interested in, or that commissioned the testing?

ANDERSON: Yes. Our intent is that to be a CHAI certified quality assurance lab, you need to share that result publicly.

CHAKRABARTI: Publicly. Okay, so anyone can get a hold of it. That is, if you can pull that off, that would clear a major hurdle that health care and AI have. Partially because of the law, like we want to protect people's privacy, I get it. But also, because we hear vendors or developers all the time say, we're not going to give you the data set that we tested on. We're not going to tell you exactly how it works.

Here's just the result. And that is one of the things, especially when it comes to our health, that I think gives a lot of people pause. You're making a commitment to requiring transparency in these results?

ANDERSON: Absolutely. If you were to ask me what is probably the singular most important principle and responsible AI. It is transparency. If we want to build trust in AI, we have a huge trust problem. Poll after poll, survey after survey, shows that the majority of Americans do not trust AI, particularly in consequential use cases like health. If we want to address that and build that kind of trust, it starts with transparency.

CHAKRABARTI: So that gets to for example, the kinds of people or groups that are coming together for CHAI. I'm seeing here that, and correct me if I'm wrong, this is from Politico's reporting, that nearly 3,000 industry partners have joined your effort.

ANDERSON: That's right.

CHAKRABARTI: So that's a lot. Obviously, a lot of them that are health care systems, but I'm going to focus on the actual tech side of things.

You're including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, any other big names we should know of?

ANDERSON: OpenAI I think is one, Anthropic, others, yeah.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So again, I have a high degree of skepticism about the motivations of those companies. Because first and foremost, they are for profit companies, they have the smartest minds in tech in them, that is not what I have an issue with, it's their motivations, right?

OpenAI is a really interesting one, Sam Altman's all over the place in terms of what he says he thinks should be private, what should be public. Is OpenAI for profit, is it non-profit, it's just, it's hard to understand what the company actually wants to do. And because of that, like, how can patients trust that their best interests are being represented in this group of 3,000?

Let me put it a different way. So on the board, for example, what seat at the board, who's sitting at the board whose job is to advocate on behalf of the 330 million patients in the United States.

ANDERSON: Great question. So on our board Jennifer Goldsack who is the CEO of the Digital [Medicine] Society is the board representative for a patient community advocacy.

It's really important in CHAI because we're driven by our membership. We have a bunch of different stakeholders, as you described. We wanted to ensure that the board was representative of those important stakeholders and the patient community stakeholder group is the most important, if you ask me, and so that's Jennifer's job.

I think you bring up a really good point though, which is the challenge when you have incentives that aren't exactly aligned. And I think that's the reality that we live in today's health care ecosystem. We have for profit pharmaceutical companies, for profit medical device manufacturers, for profit technology companies.

CHAKRABARTI: Hospital systems.

ANDERSON: Hospital systems. All delivering. tools, technology, care itself to our patients, how we align that in a way that ensures that we're delivering high quality care to our patients and building trust is part of the challenge. And that's why transparency is so important here. You bring up this concept of like, how did you train your model?

What data did you use to train it on? You're right. Many of the technology vendors. And I think rightfully, are hesitant to share that, because that's oftentimes where their IP is, right? Like, how did they train that data? What data did they exactly use? If I were to be completely transparent and share all of that, what's stopping you or someone else from just doing the same thing?

And so it's a balancing act between vendors that want to protect their IP. And health systems and patients that want to legitimately understand how that model was trained, because that informs how it might actually perform on someone like me. And coming to agreement on that level of detail that goes into that AI nutrition label that describes, how did you train that model?

What data sets did you use? That's part of the challenge, but that's also where we've landed in creating that label, is what are their agreed upon details on the training of the data that the vendors are okay with and that the patient and the health systems as part of CHAI are okay with.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay I understand that, what, last fall you went to Capitol Hill and presented a lot of these ideas to a bipartisan crowd, in fact.

ANDERSON: That's right.

CHAKRABARTI: Feels like it's been a thousand years since November of 2024, now we, here we are in February of 2025 with the new administration. It's hard to get a real read on exactly how President Trump looks at AI and health care, but from what I understand, there's some concern from Republican members of Congress about this idea.

For example, there is, I'm seeing here Representative Jay Obernolte from California, he's a Republican, and apparently he has written, or at least wrote to members of the Biden administration, formally, warning that your assurance labs could actually, this is interesting, it has nothing to do with patients, but disadvantage startups because of the cost of going through the QA process with CHAI.

ANDERSON: Yeah, I think there was a lot of misunderstanding in the early days of CHAI about what we actually do and what we're trying to enable. With the quality assurance resources, if you were to ask any startup in the tech space, particularly in health tech, what the number one challenge is, aside from raising capital, it's getting access to high quality data, to train an AI model in the health care space, you need access to high quality data that is fundamentally private, sensitive, is not shared widely.

So how you do that? It's a real challenge. What these labs enable is to have an ecosystem of 30 plus health systems. All signing up to say essentially, we are here, and we want to partner with the technology companies to train models in a robust, efficient, fast way.

So quite the opposite. And when I met with Representative Obernolte, I shared this. These labs are intended to accelerate the innovation from startups. And it's squarely a private sector effort. We were very excited when the Biden administration expressed interest in joining CHAI and we offered them seats.

And they were part of every one of our working groups that we launched. I've shared with the Trump team, the same, that we believe in a public private partnership. This is private sector led. And the new administration is more than welcome to participate in our working groups.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. It's clear. I do not dispute at all that the technology is moving so quickly that it's completely unrealistic and unwise to presume at all that the federal government could be the primary, let's say, tester or regulatory oversight. So having some kind of partnership makes a lot of sense to me, but maybe we'll have you back in the future to see how things are going because the regulatory capture question isn't going to exit my brain.

But we've only got about a minute here, Dr. Anderson. I'm so sorry. We could have talked for another hour here. I had mentioned at the top of the show that you were also a family physician. Yourself, for underserved communities, in fact. Take the last 30 seconds to describe to me why that experience leads you to believe in the importance of AI in health care.

ANDERSON: So many doctors and nurses today are challenged in being able to see all of the patients that they need to see. In a single day you might see in excess of 20 patients. That burns out providers and nurses profoundly. I think a sobering characteristic fact is that we have to graduate over two classes of medical school students just to make up for the physicians that commit suicide each year.

And part of that is the burnout issue. When you have physicians that are pouring their heart and soul into serving underserved populations like those that are here in Boston and in the greater Lowell/Lawrence area where I work. It is important that we equip them with tools to enable that kind of service that they want to offer.

And AI, I believe, has an incredible potential to help us.