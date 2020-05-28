Bostonomix Bostonomix

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Checking In With Mayor Marty Walsh Ahead Of Boston's June 1 Office Reopening05:35
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 28, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

In Boston, partial reopening of offices is slated to begin on Monday, a week after offices around the state began reopening their doors.

Meanwhile, the city is ramping up efforts to support small businesses as they struggle to reopen in the face of stringent new social distancing rules.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss this latest phase of Boston's cautious reopening, and what to expect next.

This segment aired on May 28, 2020.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news