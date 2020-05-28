Bostonomix
In Boston, partial reopening of offices is slated to begin on Monday, a week after offices around the state began reopening their doors.
Meanwhile, the city is ramping up efforts to support small businesses as they struggle to reopen in the face of stringent new social distancing rules.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss this latest phase of Boston's cautious reopening, and what to expect next.
This segment aired on May 28, 2020.
