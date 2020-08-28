On a Monday evening in the last full week of August, a landlord held an open house for a two-bedroom condo rental in Dorchester. The price: $2,000 a month. Many renters would tell you that's a steal in this city. But this unit has been on the market since July, and it's still empty.

These days, landlords said it's not surprising to find a vacant apartment, something that would have seemed almost unthinkable at this time of year in summers past. Sept. 1 — the start of many new leases in the city — is usually marked by moving trucks lining and blocking Boston streets as students arrive and residents move into new digs. But as with so many things, the date Bostonians affectionately refer to as "Allston Christmas," may be different this year because of COVID-19.

"This is probably the longest we've had our place on the market," said Mindy Wright, owner of the yet-to-be-rented Dorchester condo. "It usually rents pretty quickly."

She said in the decade she's been renting it, she's usually able to find a tenant in about two weeks.

"My husband and I have just been talking about, do we take in a tenant that's less competitive as far as their application," Wright said. "Do we make decisions around a lower credit score, or references that maybe are not as glowing just to get somebody in?"

Realtor Jonathan Viciere and condominium owner Mindy Wright wait for prospective renters to show up at the open house. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

She said the condo could be ideal for a student at the nearby University of Massachusetts Boston. But the school is relying heavily on online classes for this fall. That's also the case for some other local colleges and universities.

The result is that fewer students are looking to rent across the city, according to economist Joshua Clark, who analyzes rental markets for the real estate website Zillow.

"We have a whole new situation now," he said. "The city of Boston and the metro area is usually getting ready right now for a flood of students to come on down to town and take up a huge amount of the demand and need a lot of supply that we see around the city."

A smaller influx of students isn't the only variable affecting demand. There's also increased unemployment. And it's having an impact on rental prices, according to Clark.

"Right now, if you are making money in Boston, if you are a lucky person who's been able to keep their job — and I know that's less common these days than normal — but right now is a great time to find deals," he said. "The amount of promotions available right now are very great."

Clark said Zillow doesn't monitor vacancy rates, and the city of Boston doesn't yet have data that would shed light on what this Sept. 1 will look like. But Clark said there are price declines — something that hasn't happened since Zillow started monitoring Boston's rental market in 2014.

And landlords are offering other incentives, such as allowing new tenants to move in for three months rent-free.

"Extra little add-ons that are really reflecting higher vacancy rates than normal," Clark said.