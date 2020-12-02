Bostonomix
Boston's Commercial Real Estate Market Is Down — And Consequences Could Be Felt Throughout Economy
Data from realtors show the pandemic has increased demand for houses in Massachusetts.
But there's a different kind of real estate seeing a dramatic shift — in the opposite direction.
WBUR's Adrian Ma joins Morning Edition to report that parts of Boston's commercial real estate market are under pressure. And if that continues, experts say the consequences could be felt throughout the economy.
This segment aired on December 2, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
