The state Department of Public Health Tuesday announced 96 additional deaths related to COVID-19. That's a significantly higher number of deaths reported by the state in its daily report than at any point since the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts escalated.

But DPH noted that the number reflects deaths that happened over the previous few days. They're in addition to the deaths the agency publicly reported over the weekend and Monday.

All but five of the newly reported deaths were among people above the age of 60. Three people were in their 100s.

The increase today brings the total number of people dead in Massachusetts from COVID-19 to 356.

State leaders also announced they're providing $800 million in funding to help hospitals and health care providers stay afloat during the crisis. Medical facilities anticipate losing hundreds of millions of dollars from the cancellation of elective procedures and ambulatory care.

Senior reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins to discuss the latest news related to the coronavirus in Massachusetts.