Academic Labs Pivot To Fill Coronavirus Testing Gap

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker likes to point out that the state ranks fourth in the nation for coronavirus testing, per capita. That’s true. According to the most recent data from the COVID Tracking Project, Massachusetts has run more than 20,000 tests per million people, putting the state behind just New York, Louisiana and Rhode Island. But only about 6% of those tests were conducted by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory. And just ten — not ten percent, ten tests — were conducted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 50,000 tests — about a third of the state total — have been conducted by hospital and academic labs. In an unprecedented pivot, these mostly small-scale labs have rapidly ramped up their capabilities, or totally reconfigured themselves, to fill the testing gap. “Turning a research lab into a clinical diagnostic lab in a matter of basically a week is something that, before this kind of emergency situation, would just have been unthinkable,” says Aditya Mithal, an MD-PhD student at Boston University. “I don’t want to get political, but it’s a little shocking that in the wealthiest country in the world, this is what it’s come to.”

“Turning a research lab into a clinical diagnostic lab in a matter of basically a week is something that, before this kind of emergency situation, would just have been unthinkable." Aditya Mithal, bu md-phd student

Mithal is a researcher at Boston University’s Center for Regenerative Medicine (CReM), which is heading up BU’s coronavirus testing efforts. The CReM has transformed itself from a basic research lab focusing on stem cell biology into a COVID-19 testing facility, run by a small army of volunteer students, postdocs and lab techs. They are now in charge of all coronavirus testing for Boston Medical Center, with a less-than-24-hour turnaround. Testing "war room" at BU's Center for Regenerative Medicine. (Todd Dowrey) George Murphy, a co-director of the CReM, says going from basic research to clinical testing was a steep learning curve. “You can’t just start doing this testing,” Murphy says. “We have general biosafety rules, but we don't have the stringent record-keeping and all of the very, very specific rules and regulations that you have to follow to be a clinically certified lab.” So, they got to work figuring it out. They repurposed lab equipment. They scrounged for test kits. And when the chemical solution used to transport the virus ran out, a team at BU made their own. Richard Giadone, a newly-minted PhD in Murphy’s lab who is now pitching in with the testing effort, remembers the moment of truth: “You need to run a number of known positive and known negative patient samples from the state lab,” Giadone recalls. “And when we saw that we were able to detect positive and negative samples, everybody ran over to the machine at whatever, eleven o'clock at night, and we were all like, ‘Yeah!’ So that was a really exciting moment.” Supplies donated to BU's coronavirus testing center. (Todd Dowrey) Within a week the CReM got certification from the state, and emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The team at Boston University isn’t unique in its efforts. Similar scale-ups and transformations are happening at medical centers all over the state, at Tufts Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, UMASS Medical Center, and others. Some labs now have enough capacity to expand testing. Nicholas Hager, the medical director of clinical laboratory operations at Tufts Medical Center, says that Tufts can now run about 800 tests a day, and has taken on the testing of some smaller medical centers in the state as well as some correctional facilities. Boston University’s testing lab is now expanding to community testing as well. And while commercial test provider Quest Diagnostics announced today that it no longer has a backlog and can deliver results with in 1-2 days, on average, that's still not as fast as most of the smaller, local labs. “Initially when we started this, we thought there would be big commercial labs that would kind of swoop in, take over and we would be like, great,” says Murphy. “But now what we understand is that they're not going to swoop in and save the day… It's going to be these small academic or small commercial labs that are going to take the initiative to start running these tests. And they are going to bear the load.”

"It's going to be these small academic or small commercial labs that are going to take the initiative to start running these tests. And they are going to bear the load.” George Murphy, CreM co-Director

One of the biggest load-bearers is the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, which has converted its DNA sequencing facility — one of the largest in the world — into a large-scale testing center. They are now the second-largest test provider in the state. At the Broad Institute, the transformation from basic biomedical research to coronavirus testing facility began with a phone call from Deborah Hung, a faculty member of the Broad and an infectious disease physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “I was walking into a yoga class Monday night, March 9th. And I got a call from Deb,” recalls Stacey Gabriel, director of the genomics platform at the Broad. “The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state was growing, and she was worried about capacity. She was worried about large-scale testing.” “And so she said, ‘Stacey, you have this clinical lab that has the appropriate licenses and the appropriate abilities to perform clinical testing. You also have an enormous operation with lots of automation and the ability to handle hundreds of thousands of samples," says Gabriel. "She said, ‘You should do this.’” (Scott Sassone/Broad Institute) Much of the technology and processes the Broad uses for research are identical, or at least similar, to those used for diagnostic testing. And although they had never done the particular biological test needed to diagnose SARS-CoV-2, they quickly figured it out. In late March the Broad announced a capacity of 1,000 tests a day. Gabriel says they can now run 4,000 samples a day and may scale up further. “It's very much in our sight to get to many tens of thousands of samples every day,” says Gabriel. “In the days of the Human Genome Project, we would handle and process a quarter million samples per day just as a routine activity. So we're ready to do it, and just growing that capacity now.”

“It's very much in our sight to get to many tens of thousands of samples every day.” Stacey gabriel, the broad institute