The city of Boston is moving forward with a plan to test the entire adult homeless population for the coronavirus.

The Boston Public Health Commission confirms the city has secured an additional 1,000 test kits to do that. That's in addition to the more than 1,300 people who are homeless and have already been tested.

One-third of them have tested positive.

The city also plans to test many homeless shelter workers.

WBUR's Lynn Jolicoeur spoke to two employees of the St. Francis House day shelter in Boston, about the risks of shelter work during the pandemic.

For one of those staffers, the risks have become all too clear.