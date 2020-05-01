CommonHealth
Wearing a face mask in public will soon no longer a request; it becomes a requirement beginning May 6.
That's the word Friday from Gov. Charlie Baker:
"Earlier today, I signed an executive order requiring residents to use a face covering in public places when they cannot socially distance from others," he said.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered from Beacon Hill to talk about the news.
This segment aired on May 1, 2020.
