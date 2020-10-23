"The numbers don't look good," says Sam Scarpino, who directs the Emerging Epidemics Lab at Northeastern University.

He's talking about the coronavirus statistics for Massachusetts, which have been looking increasingly ominous for weeks. The latest, out Thursday afternoon, report 986 new confirmed coronavirus cases — the highest one-day increase since May — and put nearly 80 cities and towns — about one-fifth of communities — into the high-risk red zone.

If you take a step back and look at the state numbers, you see a very sharp spike in the spring, then much lower levels in the summer, and more recently a slow, fairly steady rise in cases.

That rise is not nearly as dramatic as the spring spike, but it's sparking concerns about the outlook for this fall and winter, and whether the state is at the start of another surge.

To use a mountain analogy, the central question is whether the current rise will turn out to be a relatively gentle mound or the foothills of a much taller, steeper peak — the start of a second surge.

Dr. Benjamin Linas, an associate professor of medicine at Boston University, says we can’t know for sure right now, but he’s worried.

"There are obviously a lot of concerning signs," he says. "The test positivity rate is rising. There is data coming from the COVID viral load — how much COVID genetic material is in our wastewater — and that's spiked up recently as well, and in a shape that's quite concerning. So I can't answer definitively. No one can. But clearly, there are signs suggesting that we are at the beginning of a surge."

Dr. Linas points out that the curve is looking flatter than spring, and the state is clearly far better prepared now than it was back when Boston Medical Center — where he’s an infectious disease specialist — was filled with almost 90% COVID-19 patients.

"Surge doesn’t have to always be the same thing," he says, "and I’m hopeful that even if we are seeing cases come back up, we can prevent that sort of overwhelming surge that we had in April and May."

Linas is part of a COVID-19 simulator project that lets users plug in various scenarios and see their expected effects on coronavirus spread.

"The general shape of the curves now is that if we stay on the path that we’re on, our model is not currently projecting a rapid, dramatic rise but it is showing continuing, ongoing rise of infection, " he says. In contrast, if more active measures were taken now to stem the spread, "we could actually get it to come back down, get back down to the rates we were at over the summer."