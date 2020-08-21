Since child care programs were ordered to close in March, a small group of directors in Newton have been meeting weekly by Zoom to support one another and problem solve.

This week, they got down to brass tacks and plexiglass.

The plexiglass dividers at the lunch table at TLC Nursery School in Wayland. (Courtesy Melody Lack)

Melody Lack, of TLC Nursery School in Wayland, shows a group of 38 caregivers how her staff have set up plexiglass dividers on shared tables so kids can eat lunch together inside. Soon, they're sharing tips about which Home Depot has it in stock and which plastic stands are best to keep them upright. One provider velcros the stands to tables so the clear dividers won't blow over.

Four of the providers on the Newton Early Childhood Association call reopened this summer. Most are planning to reopen in September or October. One is hoping to start up again in the new year.

With a matter of weeks before they welcome kids back though their doors, many are nervous and looking for answers. They have all read the current health and safety regulations about sanitation, parent drop-offs, shared toys and how to socially distance toddlers and preschoolers. They have a lot of specific questions about how to enact the written rules in real life.

Nearly 40 minutes into the discussion someone types into the chat what is, perhaps, the biggest question on everyone’s minds: "Has anybody had a COVID exposure at the school and how did they manage it?"

"We did not have an exposure, but I received an email on a Sunday morning that a child had a fever over the weekend," said Melodia Ferrucci, who runs Toddler Loving Care in Newton. "So I went on pure panic mode like, 'Oh my god. This is it. It’s over. Everybody has to shut down.' "

It turned out to be fine. The child stayed home and the coronavirus test came back negative. And, Ferrucci laughed, "now I know if it happens again, which it probably will, I'll have a different way of handling it."

Others had similar practice drills. But no cases of COVID-19 in the centers.

A toddler spiked a fever of 101 degrees in the middle of the day at Meeting House Child Care Center in Newton.

"It was like, 'Alright, what's our protocol? We know what this is. We know the special exit.' We all just did it," director Pam Penton told the group. The regulations are clear: If that happens, the child needs to be isolated and the classroom deep cleaned.

It seemed to help the group to hear how 30 pages of state regulations play out in real life. But there’s one problem: They don't know the rules yet for the fall. The new guidance is expected to be released Friday.

"School starts in less than a month for me," said Barbara Sullivan, executive director of the Auburndale Community Nursery School, which is planning to open Sept. 16. "We need to know: This is what it is. Someone just has to step up to the plate and take control and help us out."