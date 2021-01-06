Edify
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
With Higher Demand For Testing Kids, Some Parents Say It's Hard To Find Sites
As the coronavirus continues to spread, more families need to get their kids tested — either because they have symptoms or were a close contact to someone who tested positive.
But even with free sites across the state, some families say it's stressful finding a place to get their kid tested.
WBUR's Kathleen McNerney joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on January 6, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Kathleen McNerney Senior Producer / Editor, Edify
Kathleen McNerney is senior producer/editor of Edify.
Support the news