There's a lot of buzz around a newly developed technology that helps beekeepers protect their hives from some deadly pesticides.

The solution is about the size of a grain of pollen, and when ingested by bees, allows the creatures to come into contact with these pesticides with immunity — like a little bee vaccine. With 98% of the country's hives contaminated by at least six different pesticides and a third of our food reliant on bees for pollination, beekeepers are taking note.

James Webb, a 27-year-old student at Cornell University, developed the idea and co-authored a study about his findings in the journal Nature Food. He's also the founder of the Beemmunity company, which is licensing the technology from Cornell.

Researchers identified an enzyme that can break down harmful pesticides that bees consume. The study showed the enzyme can break down the pesticides and save bees from death or other effects, Webb says.

“We can put microparticles in a sugar feed or even a pollen supplement,” he says, “and they'll happily eat it up.”

James Webb, Cornell researcher and Beemmunity co-founder, with a bee on his finger. (Courtesy ofJames Webb)

The study found 100% of the bees who received the enzyme survived exposure to lethal amounts of pesticide — and 100% of the bees that didn’t died. The effectiveness of the treatment depends on how much pesticide the bees encounter, when the creatures come in contact with pesticide and the size of the dose, Webb says.

“If it's a very severe dose and we have managed to get this treatment just maybe before or just after the bee has come into contact, then it might not work as well,” he says. “But based on beekeepers' feeding practices, we can do a pretty good job of protecting bees.”

This innovation was designed to address a significant group of pesticides known as organophosphates.