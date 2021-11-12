As the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow wraps up, one clear takeaway is that half measures and vague optimism won’t cut it.

Every day world leaders falter on their commitments to the planet, the window to avoid the worst consequences gets smaller and smaller. Experts and observers agree that immediate, drastic action is the best way to tackle this coming crisis, and that means compromises have to be made across political lines, ethnic and racial lines — and even religious lines.

But how can faith and science — belief in the unseen and cold hard evidence — be reconciled? And what role should institutions of faith play in an all-hands-on-deck response to climate change?

Katharine Hayhoe has been bridging the gap between faith and science in numerous talks around the country, as well as providing a roadmap for those conversations in her books. She’s the chief scientist for the Nature Conservancy, as well as a devout evangelical Christian.

“The cross-section of people here is just remarkable,” Hayhoe says. “I spoke to students this morning. I spoke to members of a low-lying island state this afternoon who are worried about rising sea levels and stronger hurricanes.”

Everyone — not just prime ministers, presidents and CEOs — needs to play their role in fighting climate change, she says.

Back in the U.S., Hayhoe lives and teaches in Texas, which she describes as the most vulnerable state to climate change. The problem, for Hayhoe, is getting Texans to agree on what exactly the problem is.

Hayhoe says climate change has been “the most politicized issue in the entire country” over the last decade. Science and religion don’t determine how people feel about climate — politics do, she says.

“When you talk to people in Texas, just about everyone will agree that the weather is getting weirder,” Hayhoe says. “But when we start to put a label on it and call it climate change, that's where it gets political.”

Hayhoe responds to the radicalization and politicization of the issue with an appeal to her faith, in a world where the majority of the population practice faith and religion in one form or another.

“I believe that we humans have responsibility over every living thing on this planet to care for and protect it,” she says. “I also believe that we are to care for the poorest and most vulnerable people among us.”

Connecting faith to climate helps remind people to care about others and advocate for action on their behalf, she says.

Hayhoe grew up in Toronto, the daughter of missionaries in the Plymouth Brethren, an evangelical Christian group. Her father taught science in church — but Hayhoe says the marrying of the two professions is considered uncommon in the U.S.

“Whereas in other countries,” she says, “they are much more reconciled and have been for hundreds and even thousands of years. Christians believe that the Bible is God's inspired word. And Christians also believe that the universe was created by God. And so if the two things came from the same place, how could studying one or the other possibly be in conflict with it?”

In her talks around the country, Hayhoe says one of the most common “religious-y” objections to the effects of climate change is the idea that:

God is perfect. God created a perfect Earth. Therefore, humans are not able to affect the planet to the point that it becomes inhabitable.

Hayhoe’s response to that? Free will.

“We do believe that God created the perfect home for us, but then He gave us free will, and the Bible is full of warnings that we reap what we sow,” she says. “Why are all these instructions peppered throughout our sacred texts? Because we have the ability to make choices — good or bad.”