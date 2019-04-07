WBUR News
Support the news
After Baker-Rollins Dispute Gets Personal, Governor Says He Wants To Move On
Gov. Charlie Baker plans to meet with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Monday, after a public dispute erupted over Rollins' plan not to prosecute some low-level crimes.
Baker, and his public safety secretary, say the DA's approach will restrict government's ability to protect victims of crimes.
Rollins defended her stance and suggested that the governor's son, AJ Baker, who was accused of sexual assault last year, has benefited from prosecutorial discretion. That is a claim Rollins says she does not regret.
WBUR reporter Quincy Walters joined Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the dispute, and the governor's statement that he wants to move forward.
This segment aired on April 7, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
- Suffolk DA Rollins To Meet With Gov. Baker After Administration Official Criticizes Her Policies
- Rollins Defends Criminal Justice Reforms, Takes Swipe At Baker
- Suffolk DA Rollins Lays Out Plans For Leniency For Low-Level, Nonviolent Offenses
- Gov. Baker Says His Son Will Cooperate With Independent Review Into Alleged Plane Assault
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
Support the news