After Baker-Rollins Dispute Gets Personal, Governor Says He Wants To Move On

Gov. Charlie Baker plans to meet with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Monday, after a public dispute erupted over Rollins' plan not to prosecute some low-level crimes.

Baker, and his public safety secretary, say the DA's approach will restrict government's ability to protect victims of crimes.

Rollins defended her stance and suggested that the governor's son, AJ Baker, who was accused of sexual assault last year, has benefited from prosecutorial discretion. That is a claim Rollins says she does not regret.

WBUR reporter Quincy Walters joined Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the dispute, and the governor's statement that he wants to move forward.