The coronavirus has forced people across the country to adjust to working from home.

That includes teachers and school-aged children now suddenly trying to learn at home instead of in the classroom with Massachusetts schools closed through the end of the academic year.

John Crocker, founder and director of the Massachusetts School Mental Health Consortium and director of mental health and behavioral services with Methuen Public Schools, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to give advice about navigating the challenges teachers, parents and students are facing during the pandemic.