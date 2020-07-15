Mass. Food Banks Brace For Surge Of Need As $600 Unemployment Benefit Expires Soon

It’s a busy weekday at the Greater Boston Food Bank, where a large warehouse in Boston’s South End supplies some 350 soup kitchens and food pantries throughout the region.

At the heart of the operation are about 25 workers — the ones who unpack food pallets and pack up orders for shipment.

KC Hollis, left, and Damian Reynoso stand outside of the loading dock at the Greater Boston Food Bank. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Damian Reynoso of Hyde Park knows from his own experience why the work he does matters, why he gets to work at 4 in the morning.

"I've been homeless, a few years ago, so I was food insecure," Reynoso says during a break. "It's a mission that hits home. So I'm definitely coming in every day ... knowing that I'm making a difference for somebody's kids, somebody's mom, dad."

Since the pandemic, the Greater Boston Food Bank has distributed more food each month than any other in its 40-year history. And now, officials at the state's food banks say they're expecting yet another surge in demand. That's because the $600-a-week emergency unemployment benefits will expire at the end of July, possibly affecting thousands of Massachusetts families.

The huge increase in requests for food aid has meant long weeks for warehouse workers like KC Hollis of Dorchester. He says life as the virus carries on reminds him of the busiest time of the year.

"Every day's like Thanksgiving ... then knowing that, you know, something like this was going to be a continuing thing," he said. "You know, we just had to work hard and push more product out."

KC Hollis moves a pallet of canned goods to the warehouse door so it may be loaded onto a truck at the Greater Boston Food Bank in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Last month the GBFB saw a 100% increase in demand over the previous June. That translates to nearly 12 million pounds of food in a single month. The food bank’s Catherine Drennan said factors — including soaring prices and the difficulty of finding new food sources — have caused the organization's spending on food to shoot up 5,000%.

"The unemployment numbers are getting better, but they're not getting as good as they were before this crisis hit," she said. "So while people are kind of returning back to normal ... this is our new normal."

As the state reopens its economy, the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show nearly 27,000 people made an initial unemployment claim on the week that ended July 4 — a roughly 10% decrease — down from nearly 30,000 the week before.

Still, Drennan says if Congress doesn’t act to restore the additional $600 in unemployment benefits people will soon lose, food banks could see another spike by Aug. 1. There are signs that Congressional Republicans and the White House could agree to extend the emergency assistance before the end of July — but it's unclear how much money would be given, or for how long.