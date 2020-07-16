Providence Mayor's Executive Order Marks First Steps Toward Reparations In Rhode Island

In the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, the city of Providence is considering providing reparations for residents of African and Native American descent.

An executive order signed Wednesday by Mayor Jorge Elorza will examine the feasibility of reparations and aim to help the city confront its historical involvement in the slave trade and mistreatment of Native Americans.

Mayor Elorza joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the city’s plans.