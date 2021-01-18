Last month, Carmen Berry heard her 57-year-old son, Nelson Rodriquez, was taken from MCI-Norfolk, where he's been incarcerated, and hospitalized with COVID-19. Another prisoner called to tell the family.

"He has health issues, so we were really worried," Berry explains. "My heart fell to my stomach."

When she called the Massachusetts Department of Correction to find out more, Berry says she was told the DOC could not provide protected health information about a prisoner.

"I wasn't asking for a diagnosis or a prognosis, I just wanted to know where he was," Berry says.

Berry says DOC staff told her that for security reasons they couldn't reveal to her, or her son's health care proxy, where her son was. She says she was also told that no one really knew.

"I said, 'If you are the superintendent, or you're the DOC, and you don't know where he is, we're in trouble,' " Berry recalls. "I just felt so powerless."

At the time, there was a large COVID outbreak at Norfolk, and prisoners had died. Rodriquez has spent more than 20 years incarcerated, most of them at Norfolk on a second-degree murder conviction.

Why Families Struggle To Get Health Information

Several Massachusetts correctional facilities are currently grappling with outbreaks of the virus. In this second surge, there have been hundreds of new infections in jails and prisons, and the number of prisoners who have died from COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the past six weeks.

Rodriquez is among at least 18 Massachusetts prisoners currently hospitalized with COVID-19. DOC policies allow for health information to be provided to a prisoner's emergency contact, as long as the prisoner has signed the proper release form. Information can also be provided to a health care proxy or attorney, and there is a chain of command to be followed when health information is released.

But Rodriquez's attorney, Rebecca Rose, says she could not get information about her client, except that he was seriously ill and hospitalized.

"That's all we knew for three weeks, that he was on critical condition and on a ventilator," Rose said.