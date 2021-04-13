Plagued By Turmoil, Boston Police Department On 'Standby' As Investigations Play Out

The last time the Boston Police Department faced this kind of intense scrutiny was in the early 1990s.

Then Mayor Ray Flynn launched the St. Clair Commission to investigate the agency. The commission found a shoddy internal investigations system and recommended the police chief be fired. (He wasn’t.)

Thirty years later, the police are under the microscope again. It's been more than two months since the department had a permanent leader. Commissioner Dennis White was placed on leave after revelations that he had been accused of domestic violence years ago.

And over the weekend, the Boston Globe reported that the department continued to employ a police officer and union leader, Patrick Rose, for decades after he was accused of molesting a 12-year-old. He has since been charged with molesting other children over the years.

"There is a crisis in confidence, and in the public trust, that the community needs to have in its police department," said Tom Nolan, a former Boston police lieutenant who is now a sociology professor at Emmanuel College.

What the police department is doing is nothing unusual, Nolan said.

"Culturally, the police organization exists to avoid scrutiny from what the police see as interlopers, people from the outside who don't understand their world," he said.

What’s different now is the political climate. Since the killing of George Floyd by officers in Minneapolis last summer, police departments have faced enormous pressure to change.

“Now what we're seeing is just an increasing level of strident criticism on the part of the public," Nolan said. "The drumbeat has been steadily increasing in the last couple of years in ways that it had not historically."