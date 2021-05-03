The first time America heard All Things Considered from National Public Radio was 50 years ago — May 3, 1971.

The program started airing on WBUR about a decade later. And that marked the start of the station's resolute commitment to local news that listeners hear today.

The decades have brought big changes and major news at warp speed — from technological advances, to the attacks of 9/11, to war. Events and new laws in Massachusetts — including the priest sex abuse scandal, same-sex marriage and health care reform -- have led to sweeping changes nationally.

In 2013, Boston was hit by domestic terrorism. Bombs went off at the marathon finish line. WBUR's All Things Considered covered every angle of the tragedy, from the loss and devastation to the trial and sentencing of bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Over the last year-plus, the local program and its national partners at NPR have been at the forefront of coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's racial reckoning, the presidential election and its fallout.

And through it all, we've strived to find and tell stories that inspire, inform, and give voice to those who are often forgotten.

Above, hear some of our coverage from over the decades. And happy 50th anniversary to NPR.