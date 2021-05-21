Attorneys Raise Questions About Medical Parole After 2 People Returned To Prison

When Nelson Cruz Rodriguez was granted medical parole back in January — he didn't find out right away.

Rodriguez was unconscious and intubated while being treated for COVID-19. The 57-year-old Rodriguez eventually started feeling better and moved into his brother's home in Fairhaven, while he continued to receive medical treatment.

But in April, Rodriguez was arrested without warning and sent back to prison.

"It was several parole officers, with backup from local police. It was a show of force. They all had guns," said his attorney, Rebecca Rose. She said he was still so fragile, he had to be helped down the steps and put in waist cuffs instead of shackles.

The reason for the arrest? His health had improved.

"His [parole] officer told him at the time that he had done nothing wrong, but that he was no longer eligible for medical parole," Rose said.

Rodriguez and another man are believed to be the first two cases where Massachusetts has sent medical parolees back to prison because their health improved.

The parole board officially revoked Rodriguez's parole earlier this month, saying that because he has resumed independent activities such as "showering and using the bathroom," he is no longer eligible for parole.

Rodriguez is now held in a medical unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, the state's maximum security prison for men. Rodriguez is incarcerated on second-degree murder charges and is eligible for regular parole. A hearing is scheduled at the end of June.

John Stote, 61, was arrested the same day as Rodriguez. He was granted medical parole in January — when he was also hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19. The night before Stote was scheduled to be discharged from the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, he was taken into custody.

"The documents disclosed to me shows that a parole officer became aware that he was going to be discharged and ran that up the chain of command to a parole supervisor," Stote's attorney Mark Bluver said. "And the parole supervisor said, well, he didn't die. So let's let the board decide."

The parole board this month decided to provisionally revoke Stote's medical parole —meaning he will remain incarcerated at least until the board considers the case further at another hearing next month. Stote is being held at a medical unit at MCI-Shirley. Bluver is asking for an independent medical evaluation and says Stote's health is deteriorating.

"He's completely wheelchair bound," Bluver said. "He has no function of his left hand or wrist. He cannot dress himself. He cannot put toothpaste on a toothbrush. He can't cut his own food. He's back on oxygen."