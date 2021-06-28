Family members and friends are mourning the two longtime public servants who were killed by a gunman in Winthrop on Saturday.

Police say Nathan Allen, 28, of Winthrop, rammed a building in a stolen truck, then fatally shot David Green, a retired state police trooper, and Ramona Cooper, an Air Force veteran, before police killed him.

Green, 58, who grew up in Winthrop, spent 36 years in law enforcement.

"My brother had a unique ability — I think it was unique — he was able to talk to people," said Green's brother, Ray Green.

Ray says David never married. David took care of their older parents before they died and was known in the community as someone who was always willing to help a friend or neighbor, whether it was with a flat tire or taking a sick dog to the vet.

"That's the type of person he was, all the time, all throughout his life," Ray Green said.

But on Saturday, David Green became a victim of a ruthless crime in an alley near Shirley Street in Winthrop.

It was right after Allen, a physical therapist who recently received his doctorate from the MGH Institute of Health Professions, crashed a truck into a nearby house. Allen climbed out with a gun and allegedly began shooting people.

Flowers are seen on Monday in Winthrop. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

His first victim, prosecutors said, was Ramona Cooper, 60, a retired Air Force sergeant who was walking across the street. Authorities said she was shot three times in the back.

Both Green and Rollins were Black and their murders are being investigated as possible hate crimes.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told WBUR Monday that investigators found evidence of racist writing in the shooter's house — including anti-Semitic language and swastikas.

Rollins says the shooter walked right past a number of people in Winthrop but then shot Cooper and Green, who were Black.

Northeastern University criminologist Jack Levin said the killings appear to fit a pattern of recent race-fueled attacks.

“There's a much larger group of white supremacists who were inspired by organized hate groups on the right," Levin said, "who give to these individuals what they never got before. And that is a feeling of power.”