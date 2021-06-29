For Boston's Next Mayor, Boston Police Will Be A Tough Fix

One of the biggest issues facing the next mayor of Boston is how to fix the problems at the police department. Boston's police department is in disarray. The police commissioner was fired over domestic violence allegations. More than a dozen police officers have been charged with overtime fraud. The former head of the police union is accused of molesting children. And the department has long faced criticism over whether it does enough to solve shootings in the poorer parts of the city. "I hope, whatever your religious or non-religious station might be, that you have something like prayer because you're going to need a little bit of a miracle," said the Rev. Ray Hammond, pastor of Bethel AME Church and a member of BMA Ten Point, an anti-violence organization. Mayors do have powers beyond prayer. They can choose the commissioner and set the budget, Hammond said. And then, there’s the bully pulpit. "I think they can set a tone," he said. "They can put in place policies that put folks on notice that corruption will not be tolerated." Most of the candidates think there should be a national search for the next police commissioner — something that hasn’t happened since 2006 under Mayor Menino. And most support cutting police overtime and using the money to expand social services. The six major candidates also have a variety of other proposals, covering everything from body cameras to police discipline. But Hammond said overhauling the department won’t be quick or easy. "It's a little bit of a briar patch," he said. "Making change is hard. It can eat up a lot of your political capital and you may not have a lot to show for it because it's a long haul change."

"I hope ... that you have something like prayer because you're going to need a little bit of a miracle." Rev. Ray Hammond

Some Bostonians wonder what kind of difference a new mayor will make. Browsing books at a Juneteenth book fair in Grove Hall with her toddler son, Jahzara Pierre doesn’t give the department very high marks. "A D for effort," she said. "2021, we're still having to deal with a lot of B.S. that's just not humane and warranted in our community." The mom from Hyde Park isn’t comfortable calling the police when she sees someone in distress — because she worries about what the police might do. And Pierre feels the problems with police are so entrenched, that it’ll be difficult for the next mayor to fix them. "Honestly, I'm not that hopeful," she said. "If they put a commissioner in who's really all about making those changes, will he make, he or she, make a dent? Possibly. If one person can do it, go for it, but it's going to take a lot." Some local activists say past mayors haven’t done enough. Jamarhl Crawford was part of the latest attempt at reform: a task force set up by former Mayor Marty Walsh last year. That group recommended a new civilian oversight board and a host of other reforms. Those changes have been slow going. "This is like getting people out of a cult. Deprogramming," Crawford said. "And people have to have the political will to get that done, and that's just to get the ball moving because it's still not going to be done overnight." Boston isn’t the first city to face these kinds of problems. Chuck Wexler is executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum and has worked with other troubled police departments around the country.

Advertisement