Prosecutors Detail Racist Writings Of Winthrop Shooter

Prosecutors say they have found extensive racist writings by the man suspected of gunning down two Black residents of Winthrop last month.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said police recovered notebooks of 28-year-old Nathan Allen filled with racist comments. In one, which he called "The Allen Diaries," he wrote that "racism is healthy" and "natural." Using racist language, he also wrote that white people are "apex predators" who have it "in our blood" to kill people of other races. After that entry, he wrote "we need to do it” and drew two swastikas, according to Rollins.

Forty-eight hours after his last entry, Allen fatally shot Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper and retired Massachusetts State Trooper David Green, Rollins said. Allen was then killed in a shootout with police.

“Three separate families, and the entire Winthrop community have experienced significant trauma," Rollins said in an emailed statement. "The Cooper family, the Green family and the Allen family are now inextricably tied."

Rollins said Allen's family was not aware of his writings and has been cooperating with prosecutors. In one notebook, Allen mentions that he wants to "turn" his wife "to the truth."

"It is also important to acknowledge that the Allen family is mourning too," Rollins said. "They are mourning the loss of the Nathan Allen they thought they knew. This man had fooled so many, outwardly appearing stable and upstanding while internally filled with extremist ideologies and hatred."

Investigators continue to look into the killings and are asking anyone who witnessed the shootings in Winthrop on June 26 to contact the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The office is also investigating the stabbing of a rabbi outside a Jewish day school in Brighton last week. Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was released from the hospital after the stabbing. Rollins said she will attendThursday's dangerousness hearing for Khalid Awad, 24, who is accused of stabbing Noginski.

"We have seen this in the beautiful outpouring of support shown by the members of the Winthrop and the Brighton communities that have said loud and clear, ‘Hate has no place in Suffolk County,' " Rollins said.