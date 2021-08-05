Janey Promises Transparency, But Withholds Records Of Boston Police Officers Accused Of Misconduct

Since Kim Janey took over the Boston mayor's office in March, she has dealt with two high-profile scandals involving prominent police officers.

Janey fired police Commissioner Dennis White in June after learning he was accused of assaulting two women years earlier. And she said she was heartbroken and angry to discover that Patrick Rose remained on the police force for 22 years after he was accused of child rape.

Going forward, Janey has repeatedly vowed to release more information about officers accused of wrongdoing.

"My administration is bringing a new era of transparency and accountability to all corners of city government," she said in April. And just last week, Janey condemned the department’s decision to keep the sexual abuse allegations against Rose secret for decades.

But Janey has transparency problems of her own. Over the past four months, her administration has repeatedly withheld records on other officers accused of misconduct.

That includes 13 officers who the department found committed domestic violence over the past decade. The department won’t even provide their names or say whether they remain on the force.

That secrecy concerns advocates and lawyers, including civil rights attorney Howard Friedman.

"Saying we're transparent and accountable⁠—but we can't tell you anything about that⁠—makes one feel that perhaps that's not true," he said.

One case the city refuses to provide information about involves an officer who still works for the department and was accused by his daughter of sexual assault.

Boston police records, unintentionally released by the department under the prior administration, show the daughter told Hingham police in 2014 that her father sexually abused her at their home.

A Hingham detective reported the abuse to Boston police, which ultimately ruled the complaint was unfounded. But the department declined to provide further information, including whether the policeman has been accused of assaulting other people.

Separately, the department says it sustained sexual assault allegations against one other officer no longer with the department over the past 10 years, but refused to provide the person’s name or other details. It is unclear whether that person is still working in law enforcement.

Then-president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, Patrick M. Rose, testified during a hearing over the issue of body cameras for Boston police officers in 2016. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Advocates for sexual assault survivors criticized Boston’s decision to withhold the information.

"If the goal is to build trust in the system," said Duane de Four, interim executive director of the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, "if the goal is to ensure that survivors feel safe and comfortable going to the police, then issues like this have to be brought to light and they have to be addressed,"

A Janey spokesperson says the city simply needs more time to respond to some requests. That includes a request WBUR made more than three months ago for a list of investigations into officer misconduct. The law normally requires a response within 10 business days.