Learning with COVID: How educators and students are finding a 'new normal'

After more than 250 school days, full-time in-person learning in Massachusetts public schools finally resumed in early September. For many, being back in the classroom was reason for celebration, and a highly anticipated return to some sense of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic shut school buildings down in March of 2020.

But while going to school and sitting inside a physical classroom are routines that most people are familiar with, the start of this school year still feels different.

“I want to call it post-pandemic,” said Bob Tremblay, the superintendent of Framingham Public Schools. “But I don't think I can call it that officially because it’s not even school as usual. It's not even a new normal because I'm not even sure what that means day to day.”

Despite the lingering uncertainty, school leaders like Tremblay are facing some tough questions: How much learning did students miss? How should they make up for lost ground? And and what kinds of emotional supports do students need?

Many districts are turning to data and diagnostic testing to answer some of those questions.

"We're really trying to be intentional with picking up from where we left off, and that might be a different spot for everybody — depending on how much students were able to engage," explained Tremblay.

One view of student learning comes from the state standardized test known as the MCAS. In math, the number of 3rd through 8th graders who met expectations in 2021 dropped 16 percentage points compared with 2019, before the pandemic. English language arts and reading skills also dropped by about six percentage points.

To put this another way, some national studies estimate that students are an average of 5 months behind in math and 4 months behind in English.

Despite this, in many ways this school year began like most: students returned from summer break with a range of skills they retained from the previous school year.

"We have students on IEP's (Individualized Education Programs) and students who are English language learners, students who are new to the country and have had interrupted learning," explained Neema Avashia, a 9th grade ethnic studies teacher with Boston Public Schools. "Our classrooms are usually very mixed. So in that way, my job isn't different this year than it is in any other year."

But, she adds, this year is different. The gaps are wider, and students are entering the classroom from many different places emotionally. Some experienced food insecurity or lost a loved one to COVID-19. A lot of students struggled with the isolation and became depressed from being away from peers for so long, while other kids thrived in the remote learning environment.

To bridge these gaps, schools across Massachusetts are taking a variety of approaches.

In Chelsea, educators are using what's known as a "just-in-time" approach, which essentially means breaking kids up into small groups and reviewing skills from previous school years that will help them master the classwork teachers are assigning right now.

The district is using part of it's federal COVID-19 relief funding to hire additional reading specialists this year. Chelsea also hired retired teachers to act as tutors. The high school grades have built in more credit recovery opportunities for students who might have failed a class last year. They offer this during a "twilight school," which runs from 3:30-6:00 each night, and summer school.

"We really are trying a multifaceted approach, but approaches that are proven to be successful," said Chelsea Superintendent Almi Abeyta.

MATCH Charter Public Schools in Boston are using similar approaches to bridge the gap. They've built intervention time into the school day, so educators can offer students targeted help. Those activities can take the form of teacher-created lessons or online tasks.