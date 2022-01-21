Reducing trash may reduce the need for incinerators in Mass.

Editors note: this is the second in a two part series about trash incineration in Massachusetts. Part 1 looks at the perspectives of the communities housing incinerators.

The roads heading to the incinerator in Haverhill can at times look like a parade in honor of trash.

Dump trucks rumble in carrying garbage bags from 24 cities and towns, not including the hauls coming in from transfer stations. The trucks come all day long; as many as 250 come through to drop off trash on a given day, according to plant officials.

"Folks work here every day to process about 1,650 tons per day, and around 602,000 tons annually through the facility," said Bill Zaneski, the facility manager.

The trash moving through Haverhill is a fraction of what's produced in the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan, in 2019 residents and businesses threw out 5.5 million tons of garbage.

Bill Zaneski, facility manager of Covanta's Haverhill site. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

A garbage truck weighs in before dropping off its load of garbage at Covanta's Haverhill waste facility. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Most of that was burned at incinerators, like the one in Haverhill, because Massachusetts has barely any landfill space left. MassDEP oversees seven incinerators, nearly all of which produce electricity. According to a report from the Tishman Environment and Design Center at The New School, Massachusetts burns the most household trash per capita in the country.

Activists want the state to stop relying on incinerators to handle trash because of concerns about pollution. They also don't want to see more landfill use; trash that isn't burned in Massachusetts is largely sent to be buried out of state.

"We haven't created programs to deal with our waste," said Kirstie Pecci, an environmental attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation, "and people don't really, can't really imagine anything different than just burning it and burying it."

But Pecci and other advocates do imagine something different: a policy framework of "zero waste." It's basically a system of policies that force companies to make less stuff, and force people to put less in the trash can, as a means of reducing our overall trash production.

"What we're talking about is reducing waste first, then reusing and redesigning materials so they can be reused," she said, "and then, only after we do that, do we look at actually recycling and composting."

The Conservation Law Foundation is part of a coalition advocating for these policies statewide. There's now a zero waste caucus in the state legislature, with 48 members as of September. These policies can include pay-as-you-throw programs that charge per trash can on the curb, increasing how much money people can get from bottle returns, or expanding recycling and composting to make sure those items stay out of the garbage in the first place.

Members of the coalition wants to pursue these policies immediately.

Massachusetts already bans many recyclable items from the trash, including metal, glass and cardboard; the state also recently added new bans on throwing out mattresses and textiles, and reduced how much food waste commercial-scale facilities can generate each week.

Yet one in every four loads of commercial trash that are inspected by the state fail that inspection because they're full of material that isn't supposed to be there, according to MassDEP.