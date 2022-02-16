The cinder block cellar of an old Episcopal church in Newburyport is alive these days with the sounds of children playing, teens chatting and families coming together over meals. They're full of excitement and hope.

The basement had been the site of religious education classes and church gatherings. Now, two large families from Afghanistan — two sets of parents and 15 kids in all — call it home. They arrived in Newburyport in mid-December and early January after some time on U.S. military bases. They escaped their homeland during the American evacuation and Taliban takeover in late August and are among the 2,000 evacuees resettling in Massachusetts.

Both fathers worked for the Afghan government — one in the military, serving alongside U.S. troops. That made them direct targets of the Taliban.

Their kids range in age from toddlers to teens. In mid-afternoon, the adolescents come back from school — they attend public schools in Newburyport — and clomp down the steps to the basement.

Malija, 12, Sanjar, 5, and Hadya, 10, play with a smartphone in their living quarters in the basement of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Newburyport. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Malija, 12, says school is her favorite experience in the United States so far, and the best part of that is getting to "speak English."

Members of the family gather in one of the large spaces that's been converted into a bedroom. There are several twin beds, bookcases and suitcases with clothes piled on top. The long, wide hallway outside is painted lemon yellow — made even brighter by the fluorescent lights.

It's easy to forget there's an active church above until sounds of the organ echo down from the sanctuary during an afternoon practice session. The Afghan guests are Muslim, and people in the community helped them feel at home here by donating prayer rugs and Qurans.

At the other end of the hall is a living room with couches and coffee tables. And around the corner, a makeshift dining room. It has a glass-doored fridge like the kind found in a convenience store. It's well-stocked with vegetables, yogurt, eggs, halal meat, and some cupcakes.

One of the fathers, 42-year-old Sami, takes a seat at the table to talk about his new life here. He's wearing a baseball cap, sweatpants and flip-flops.

"I'm grateful from all Americans because I have been receiving all assistance," Sami says through an interpreter named Abdul, an Afghan evacuee who used to do interpreting work for the U.S. military and recently resettled in a different Massachusetts town. "I will never forget their assistance, their support and their help."

Sami is his middle name. He says the Taliban has gone to his brother's house in Afghanistan a few times asking where is. He worries about his family's safety there. But for now he has to focus on getting his footing here. His dreams for life in America are modest.

"I didn't have car in Afghanistan. My house was not a professional, a very nice house," he says. "Our economic situation was not well. The salary I was getting back in Afghanistan, I was just affording my family because I have big family, and I had to support my parents, as well."

His family in Afghanistan still needs help from him.

"Yeah, my family is expecting me more to support them financially, because there's no work [there] these days," he explains. "So I have been receiving calls from my brothers, from my parents, from my sisters. And they have been telling me, 'You are in the United States of America. And you have to work hard to find money for me.' "

He acknowledges that's a lot of pressure. He doesn't have a job yet.