This is an excerpt from a special coronavirus edition of WBUR's morning newsletter, WBUR Today, in which our health reporter, Gabrielle Emanuel, spoke with a number of experts about what they expect in the post-omicron phase of the pandemic.

Here's Gabrielle to walk us through the knowns and unknowns of our COVID future:

Do we have a sense of what the future of the pandemic looks like? When can we officially exhale?

The news can feel dizzying. Our governor is lifting mask statewide school mandates soon, but there was recently yet another setback for our youngest kids accessing vaccines. The COVID-19 levels in Boston-area wastewater are dropping fast and low, but experts are confident another variant is likely to emerge.

When I ask experts how to think about this current moment and what the future looks like, I consistently hear optimism about the spring — but after that, there’s a lot less certainty. Here are two things experts are saying about the pandemic’s future:

There will likely be a strong seasonal component to COVID. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital, painted a likely scenario: “We're going to see it come and go, and be worse in the winter and better in the summer,” Levy said. “We might end up in a pattern where there are vaccines that come out in September, October time that are matching the strains that are circulating.” Levy said he’s also holding out hope for a universal coronavirus vaccine.

Life could continue to be hard for those at high-risk. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, said depending on the risk COVID poses to you, you might face an entirely different reality. “This is quickly transitioning into an epidemic of the vulnerable,” Lemieux said. “The largely healthy, the immunized can likely return to pre-pandemic life with little risk to life or limb, so to speak. And the complete opposite is true for the immunocompromised, despite vaccination, despite taking all precautions.”

What metrics are experts watching?

Here are a few factors I hear mentioned regularly: