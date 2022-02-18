Advertisement
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from a special coronavirus edition of WBUR's morning newsletter, WBUR Today, in which our health reporter, Gabrielle Emanuel, spoke with a number of experts about what they expect in the post-omicron phase of the pandemic.
Do we have a sense of what the future of the pandemic looks like? When can we officially exhale?
The news can feel dizzying. Our governor is lifting mask statewide school mandates soon, but there was recently yet another setback for our youngest kids accessing vaccines. The COVID-19 levels in Boston-area wastewater are dropping fast and low, but experts are confident another variant is likely to emerge.
When I ask experts how to think about this current moment and what the future looks like, I consistently hear optimism about the spring — but after that, there’s a lot less certainty. Here are two things experts are saying about the pandemic’s future:
- There will likely be a strong seasonal component to COVID. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital, painted a likely scenario: “We're going to see it come and go, and be worse in the winter and better in the summer,” Levy said. “We might end up in a pattern where there are vaccines that come out in September, October time that are matching the strains that are circulating.” Levy said he’s also holding out hope for a universal coronavirus vaccine.
- Life could continue to be hard for those at high-risk. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, said depending on the risk COVID poses to you, you might face an entirely different reality. “This is quickly transitioning into an epidemic of the vulnerable,” Lemieux said. “The largely healthy, the immunized can likely return to pre-pandemic life with little risk to life or limb, so to speak. And the complete opposite is true for the immunocompromised, despite vaccination, despite taking all precautions.”
What metrics are experts watching?
Here are a few factors I hear mentioned regularly:
- Hospitalization numbers. “Hospital capacity is really the key metric for when we’ll need to move back to control measures,” said Andrew Lover, an epidemiologist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. However, it’s a lagging indicator. So, he said, wastewater surveillance is an important tool and should be used routinely in communities across the state. The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority deserves a lot of credit for doing this monitoring in the Boston-area and making the data publicly available. Its website is a good place to keep an eye on.
- Vaccination rates. When it comes to jabs, Massachusetts has done a very good job compared to other states. However, there are some distinct pockets where experts are concerned. While Massachusetts has done a very good job compared to other states, there are some distinct pockets where experts are concerned. For example, pregnant women. About one in every three pregnant people in the U.S. are still unvaccinated. That is despite evidence the vaccines are safe and the risks of COVID are worse in pregnancy. Andrea Edlow, an obstetrician at MGH, said, “We have a lot more work to do.”
- Treatment. Right now, we have a couple medications to turn to, but they are in short supply. Paxlovid is a promising oral medication, but it is not yet available to children, and it has a number of drug interactions. Lemieux, of MGH, said he’s watching for when our options and our supply improve. “One key thing that is missing – that I hope won't be missing for too long – is widespread availability of easily distributable oral medications,” he told me. If that were available, it could go a long way toward making COVID a much less significant concern.
- Long COVID. There is still a lot we don’t know about all those lingering symptoms that can, sometimes, be debilitating for the individual and challenging for the economy. There’s been a call for more study of long COVID, including in kids. It would be very helpful to understand how often people develop long COVID and whether vaccinations reduce your risk (there have been some promising signs on this front).
Given Massachusetts' high level of vaccinations and that we've just had a large number of people gain natural immunity with the omicron surge, are we in a different place than the rest of the country? Might it be safe and appropriate to return to something closer to normal?
I put this question to Robert Horsburgh, a physician and professor of epidemiology, biostatistics and global health at Boston University. His response: “I wish that were true.”
He thinks we need to focus our attention on getting all our school-aged kids vaccinated. “At present, only 51% of children 5 to 11 in Massachusetts are vaccinated,” he said. “Studies have shown that they are the ones that keep flu circulating in our communities, and I am certain that will be the case with [COVID] as well.”
One interesting study from the New England Journal of Medicine on flu vaccinations comes from Japan. For more than a decade, Japanese schoolchildren were required to be vaccinated against the flu. But that law was relaxed and eventually repealed. What happened next is telling: vaccinations among schoolchildren dropped to a low level, while deaths among older adults increased. The researchers concluded that “the vaccination of Japanese children [had] prevented about 37,000 to 49,000 deaths per year.”
Horsburgh says these findings have been confirmed by subsequent studies. But whether or not COVID vaccination will be mandated in schools is not just a scientific question but a political one – and the answer will almost certainly vary state by state.
This article was originally published on February 18, 2022.
This segment aired on February 23, 2022.