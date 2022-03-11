Mass. Ukrainians send money, tactical medicine to battlefield back home

At Sunday mass at the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, the Rev. Yaroslav Nalysnyk delivered an invocation for his homeland.

"Today we call out in prayer to the almighty God, to protect and save courageous people of Ukraine."

The pews were packed with Ukrainians — seemingly as many born in the U.S. as in Ukraine — seeking solace as the country faces what Nalysnyk called "Moscow's brutal aggression."

Among the parishioners at the church is Myron Kravchuk, a West Boston resident originally from western Ukraine. He heads to the rectory after the mass to help organize supplies donated to help Ukrainians — soldiers and civilians alike.

Kravchuk has become a local leader, helping to coordinate the collection of medical supplies he said are badly needed in the war zone.

"Most of death is from [bloodshed] not stopped at the right moment, at the right time," Kravchuk said.

Kravchuk’s group is called Ukraine Forward. They formed a little more than a week ago to send non-lethal items — mainly tactical medical supplies, as well as walkie talkies and drones.

Renata Konrad, right, and other volunteers from Plast, the Ukrainian Scout Organization, fill plastic bags with medical supplies that will be distributed to Ukrainians on the ground who need them at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Ukraine Forward has already raised nearly $100,000 in donations, most of it through an Amazon wishlist.

"We're not we're not collecting clothes. Please, please. No clothes, no diapers, no water. We ask only things which were which we have on the list.

Kravchuk said he knows what's needed he's in touch with NGOs in Ukraine, contacts he developed during the 2013 Maidan uprising that led to the ouster of a Russian-backed president, and the next year, when Vladimir Putin orchestrated the annexation of Crimea.

Now, his employer is giving him the support he needs to help Ukraine's defense against Russia.

There are roughly 10,000 Ukranians in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Census, and many of them want to help.

But according to Noah Gottschalk, global policy lead at Oxfam America, the best way to do that is to give cash. Giving money avoids the cost of shipping, as well as the climate impact — and sending clothes and food can undercut local markets, he added.

"Sending cash directly to organizations which know how to program with it — who are experienced on the ground — gives them the ability to purchase what they need in that specific moment."

Gottschalk said a good resource for those hoping to give is to visit the website Charity Navigator, which now lists 35 organizations helping Ukraine.

And many local Ukrainians are doing just that: one couple in Stoughton are donating their wedding cash to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Joby Norton, left, packs a truck filled with about 500 boxes of supplies, donated by residents of Scituate area, to send to Ukraine outside of the Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

But some still want to send supplies that are hard to come by there.

Iryna Saks, of Framingham, volunteers with the local nonprofit Sunflower of Peace.

They’re putting together medical backpacks to send to the conflict zone.

"Right now, we're looking for items that don't take a lot of space," Saks said. "They can be easily [packed] and not take the very, very precious space in the plane.

Many of the supplies being collected in the Boston Area are being dropped off at Bosmix, a shipping center in Stoughton. From there, the packages are trucked to a warehouse in New Jersey, then flown to Poland and trucked into Ukraine.

Asked how people can feel confident that packages are arriving, Bosmix owner Roman Malko said every package has a tracking number that senders can use to confirm receipt. He said it fills him with pride to be helping his country.

"I'm in the war with Russia, right now, doing my job," he said, standing on his loading dock. "So that's all I can do. I'm too old to go to Ukraine, but I can do a lot from here, helping Ukraine win this war."

Malko said dozens of people are volunteering at his business to help get the donations to Ukraine. And he needs the extra hands: he’s shipping up to 10 times the volume he was doing before the war.