Natick and its police continue to bury allegations of sexual assault against one of their own

Both Quilty and his lawyer declined interview requests. In Middlesex Superior Court, Quilty’s attorney, Michael Perpall, filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the indictments, arguing the prosecutors’ presentation to the grand jury was unfair. In a hearing, Perpall said his client mistakenly thought his interactions with the dispatcher were consensual.

A Middlesex grand jury finally indicted Quilty on criminal charges of sexual assault in December 2021 – 20 months after the incident – after both WBUR and an independent blogger requested records about the investigation. Neither the police nor the Middlesex district attorney’s office ever publicly announced the indictment. Quilty has pleaded not guilty.

"It's incredibly disturbing," said Cody Jacobs, a Natick town meeting member who unsuccessfully ran for the select board this year. "This is someone who is accused of a really serious crime."

But Middlesex County prosecutors say Natick police initially shrugged off the allegations. And even after the town completed a formal investigation, records show they didn’t initially seek criminal charges. Instead, they signed a deal with Quilty to keep him on the police force after a suspension. And Natick officials have fought for more than two years to keep almost all the records secret.

The gathering soon got out of hand. The dispatcher, the only woman there, later told investigators that Officer James Quilty stuck his hand down her pants and groped her. Then after the four other officers left, she said he trapped her in her car, undid her bra, kissed and fondled her, and forced her hand onto his pants over his crotch.

On a quiet Easter morning two years ago, a handful of Natick police officers and a dispatcher gathered in a secluded parking lot to share some drinks and unwind after work.

Experts say the lack of accountability may be especially a problem in states like Massachusetts, where records of police misconduct are often hidden from the public. A controversial privacy law orders police to keep secret arrests or reports of sexual or domestic violence. No other state has such a sweeping law.

“This really is the biggest ethics test we’ve ever faced,” said Mark Wynn, a retired lieutenant with the Nashville Police Department who has investigated and trained police how to respond to domestic and sexual violence within their own ranks. “Because if you can't hold your own officers accountable for crimes, how are we going to hold the general public accountable for their crimes?”

Again and again, officers have been accused of sexual or domestic violence. And again and again, agencies have been accused of ignoring the allegations or trying to keep them from the public.

Law enforcement experts say the way Natick police handled the allegations against Quilty is emblematic of a broader issue in police departments across the country.

“This defendant did not just simply make a mistake,” Assistant District Attorney Suzanne Wiseman said in court. “The defendant repeatedly did this over a lengthy period of time with a young female telling him this is not what she wanted.”

Prosecutors, however, scoffed at the suggestion that it was all a misunderstanding.

“His understanding of the events of that day were completely off,” Perpall told the judge. “He's embarrassed, but more so, he's sorry about what happened.”

Still, the Boston Globe uncovered two high-profile misconduct cases last year by scouring court records. Patrick Rose, a longtime Boston police officer, remained on the force for 21 years after police quietly found he likely sexually assaulted a child in the 1990s; he is now in prison after other victims emerged. The Globe also discovered domestic violence allegations against Dennis White, days after he was appointed police commissioner. He was later fired.

Boston police said another 13 officers have been credibly accused of domestic violence since 2010, but refused to name them or say whether any of them remain on the force. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu promised to release the records when she was campaigning for the office last year, but has yet to do so. Her office declined to say when it would release the documents.

But while most of the public attention has focused on Boston, WBUR found dozens of other departments across the state have withheld information about officers accused of sexual or domestic violence. That includes the case in Natick.

The Natick Police Department. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Like many victims, the Natick dispatcher didn’t immediately file a formal complaint about what happened in that parking lot on April 12, 2020.

Instead, she first told her mother that Quilty assaulted her, according to records in Middlesex Superior Court. Then, she confided in a fellow dispatcher.

Within days, a sergeant heard about the incident and reported it to his supervisor, Lieutenant Cara Rossi. Prosecutors, however, said in an opposition to Quilty’s motion to dismiss the indictments that Rossi initially failed to follow up.

Two months later, Natick police chief James Hicks learned about the allegations when Quilty was up for a promotion to sergeant. Hicks ordered Rossi to conduct a full investigation.

But Rossi told the chief it was just a “rumor.” And court records show her investigation was cursory.

According to prosecutors, instead of interviewing the dispatcher in private, Rossi approached her in the open office, directly in front of Quilty, and asked her if she had anything to report. The dispatcher said she didn’t. Again, Rossi, who did not respond to requests for comment, dropped the matter.

Cara Rossi in a photo from her time at the Natick Police Department. She is now chief of police in Ashland. (Ken McGagh/MetroWest Daily News and Wicked Local)

Prosecutors said the Natick Police Department “chose to do nothing about the incident” until the town administrator hired a Springfield law firm that handles sexual harassment cases to investigate in July 2020. The department also put Quilty on leave. In October 2020, the town notified the Middlesex District Attorney’s office about allegations that Quilty violated the town’s sexual harassment policy.

But the town never publicly disclosed the allegations or the law firm’s report. Nor is there any sign the town handled the case like a criminal matter. The town said it doesn’t have any records of an arrest, police report or request for criminal charges on file.

And early last year, Natick signed a confidential “last chance agreement” with Quilty to keep him on the police force after a roughly two-month suspension. By June 2021, Quilty was back at work.

Still, word about the incident slowly started to leak out. That same month, a Framingham blogger requested a copy of the town’s investigation under a pseudonym. Two months later, in August 2021, WBUR requested copies of the records. The town rejected both requests.

Finally, in December 2021, Quilty was indicted on three counts of indecent assault and battery and placed on unpaid leave again.

Court records also show Quilty's ex-wife accused him of rape. Middlesex prosecutors told the court they investigated the allegations and ultimately decided not to bring charges, but said that decision does not necessarily mean the allegation was false.

The dispatcher, who now works in a different job in another town, did not return messages seeking comment. WBUR and the Boston Globe do not name victims of sexual assault without their permission.

Meanwhile, the town of Ashland named a new police chief last spring: Rossi, the Natick police lieutenant who prosecutors say initially shrugged off the allegations against Quilty.

Ashland officials said they were told they could not see the complaint the dispatcher filed with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination that named Rossi, raising questions whether they were able to fully vet the new chief.

Many of the documents are also unavailable to the public. Some of the court documents are sealed. And the town of Natick rejected WBUR’s request for virtually all its records regarding Quilty’s alleged sexual assault. WBUR sued the town for the documents in September, but the case is still pending.

Select board chair Paul Joseph said the town is hesitant to release the documents and comment on the case while the criminal charges are still pending. Over the past two years, the board has held more than half a dozen meetings on the case behind closed doors.

“We do, as a board, have confidence in the process we're undertaking,” Joseph said. “And we are trying to do it in the spirit of transparency and fairness to the parties that are involved.”

Cody Jacobs, a Natick town meeting member, is outraged at the way the town handled the case. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe)

Jacobs, the former select board candidate, said he was disappointed by the secrecy, saying it’s vital for residents “to have public trust in our government and especially in the police department."

He said he still hopes the town releases the records and explains what happened.

“There's still time to get this right,” said Jacobs, an attorney who also serves on the town’s finance committee. “There’s a chance to still engage with the public about this and answer questions about what’s going on.”