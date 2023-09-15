Coastal Mass. prepares as Hurricane Lee churns north, bringing high waves and wind

Tropical storm warnings are now in effect along the coastline of Massachusetts, including Boston. As of Friday morning, Hurricane Lee is 490 miles south-southeast of Nantucket and has picked up forward speed, moving north at 16 mph.

While Lee is still a Category 1 hurricane as of Friday morning, additional gradual weakening is forecast, along with the start of a transition to an extra-tropical storm. Lee will pass a couple hundred miles to Massachusetts' east, and likely make landfall somewhere near the western tip of Nova Scotia.

For many in Massachusetts, Lee will have little to no impact on Saturday. The primary effects will be felt along the immediate coast, especially for Cape Cod and the Islands.

Barnstable County Emergency Preparedness Specialist Chip Reilly says the latest track of the storm shows it heading further east, but there will still be concerns.

"We still will be in the wind field we're expecting some coastal flooding on the north facing beaches but every model run seems to be getting a little bit better for us," said Reilly. "We never count on that until the storm gets here and we really see what we have."

Coastal impacts

The wave heights around the center of Lee have been incredible: 30- to 40-foot seas have been reported by offshore Atlantic buoys. While Massachusetts won't see anything that extreme, surf will build 6 to 12 feet by Friday's end, with 8- to 16-foot seas (higher offshore of the outer Cape) through the day on Saturday. Minor coastal flooding will occur at the midnight high tide Friday night and again at midday Saturday.

On Cape Cod, some areas of moderate flooding will result along the bay side. On Nantucket, expect some wash over onto coastal roads.

The Steamship Authority, which runs ferries to and from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, announced that cancellations are expected on both routes Saturday, but said the length of the service disruptions will depend on how fast Lee moves through the area and the condition of the seas and Steamship facilities after the winds die down.

The entire coast of Massachusetts is under a high surf advisory for large breaking waves creating a high rip current risk and significant beach erosion. For those that enjoy heading to the beach to check out the waves during storms, use extreme caution and do not get too close to the water.

Isolated wind damage

The wind will increase out of the north during the day Friday, with the peak wind after midnight into Saturday midday. Wind won't be an issue for most of Massachusetts.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for Cape Cod, with isolated gusts up to 70 mph possible on the outer Cape and Nantucket. Boston will get gusts of 40 to 45 mph, with isolated gusts of 50 mph possible.

For the remainder of the eastern Massachusetts coastline, gusts to 45 mph will be common, and shouldn't be strong enough to cause more than some pockets of outages or damage. But fully-leafed trees and an already-saturated ground from storms earlier in the week will make it more easier for trees to blow over. Away from the immediate shore, wind is not a concern.

(Graphic courtesy of NBC10)

Not much rain

There's still some uncertainty as to how far west the edge of the rain bands will extend. Rain will begin on the Cape and Islands Friday evening, pressing northwestward overnight into Saturday morning, perhaps making it to the 495 belt of central Massachusets briefly. The heaviest bands of and tropical downpours will be confined to Cape Cod Saturday morning.

Rain will taper in intensity and coverage around midday Saturday, lingering as some showers on Cape Cod until mid to late afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches on the mid and outer Cape and Nantucket, 0.5 to 1 inch near the Cape Cod canal and 0.1 inch or less in and around the city of Boston and the remainder of eastern Massachusetts.

(Graphic courtesy of NBC10)

Long gone by Sunday, quiet next week

In fact, Lee will be approaching Newfoundland by Sunday! Some may actually see breaks of sun (particularly inland) by Saturday afternoon and evening. Skies clear out Saturday night and Sunday looks like an awesome day, with highs in the 70s, low humidity and a blend of sun and clouds.

Aside from showers on Monday, a quieter weather pattern takes hold for next week with a fantastic stretch of days featuring bright skies, cooler nights and dry conditions. In fact, it looks like the great weather will last into next weekend.