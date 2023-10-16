As state rents 3,000 hotel and motel rooms for family shelter units, some longtime occupants end up displaced

Brenda Banville sleeps in a McDonald’s parking lot about an hour from Boston. At 61, she’s living out of a car with her adult son.

The backseat of the weathered blue car is filled with important papers, a box fan and a few blankets. Usually, there’s some food but, right now, they’ve run out. At night, they recline the cramped sedan’s front seats.

“I sleep on the side with my coat for a pillow,” said Banville.

Fourteen months ago, Banville and her son lost their apartment and started staying at a faded pink roadside motel in the same Massachusetts town she’s lived in for 39 years. But then, a few weeks ago, Banville said, the cost of the room went up — and they couldn’t afford to stay anywhere besides her son’s car.

Soon after leaving, Banville and her son learned nearly all of the motel rooms were being used for the state’s family shelter system.

The number of parents and children in the system has grown at such a record-breaking pace that Massachusetts has run out of shelter units. To fill the gap, the state has rented hotel and motel rooms across the state. Now, more than 3,000 homeless families live in those rented rooms.

Experts say this has disrupted certain hotel markets and sent prices up. Some of the rate hikes are because hotel owners are capitalizing on the state’s desperate need for rooms. Other price increases are simply because the overall supply of rooms has dropped in certain areas.

While state officials and shelter providers work to avoid displacing longtime motel residents, like Banville, housing advocates say they are aware of cases where people have been pushed out of motels and into homelessness.

A motel-turned-shelter

When Banville started staying at the motel, she remembers feeling lucky to find an understanding owner. The room she and her son shared cost between $75 and $90 a night, depending on the season, but sometimes the Banvilles couldn’t pay in full.

“If [my son] didn't have 20 more dollars, they would let him owe him until the next day, because some days he makes more money than other days,” Banville explained.

Her son, Steven, delivers food for the app DoorDash, making enough money to scrape by. Then, in September, motel management told the Banvilles that rent was going up, and they’d need to start paying weekly rather than nightly.

“We didn't have it,” Brenda Banville said. “So we had to leave.”

The motel owner declined interview requests, but the shelter provider confirmed the nightly rate it’s paying is $120 per room, or $840 a week. WBUR is not including the name of the specific motel or the town where it stands, because family shelter sites have been targeted by hate groups.

Housing advocates say it’s unclear exactly how many hotel-turned-shelter rooms formerly provided long-term housing for other people.

“The data piece is hard,” said Rachel Heller, CEO of Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association. “If someone's not connected to any particular program or service, how would we know that this is happening?”

However, housing advocates and other experts say they've heard of people being pushed out of hotels and motels.

“It's happening enough that it's clear it's a problem,” Heller said.

"We're there to help people that are homeless. Our mission is never to put anybody in a position where they're going to become homeless." Colby O'Brien

Over the summer, Gov. Maura Healey announced a state of emergency as the commonwealth struggled to support the growing number of unhoused families. The administration had expanded its efforts to help them by opening new welcome centers and deploying the National Guard to coordinate resources at unstaffed hotels and motels.

In a fact sheet provided by the Healey administration to legislators in September, state officials wrote that “the Administration works to ensure that no person or family currently living in a hotel or motel is displaced as a result of our efforts to shelter families in need.”

One challenge, according to a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC), is that hotel and motel owners manage their own reservations.

“It's not much different than if you were booking for a wedding, or if you were a business booking a bunch of rooms for a convention. The hotel tells us, ‘We have 20 rooms, 30 rooms — whatever's available.’ And the state says, ‘We'll take them,’ ' said Noah Bombard, director of communications for EOHLC, the state agency overseeing the family shelter system.

Bombard said, if someone were displaced, the state would look for alternative arrangements.

“Each situation would probably be unique if that were to happen,” he said. “And we'd have to analyze what was in front of us.”

Part of Colby O’Brien’s job is to do that analysis.

‘Let’s keep them living at the hotel’

O’Brien works for the shelter provider Making Opportunities Count and helps run five hotel and motel locations for the state. When opening a new shelter site, he said, one of the first things his team does is meet with the hotel owner.

“And we say, ‘Hey, who do you have living there right now? Are there long-term guests? Are there no long-term guests?’” O’Brien said, who is the senior director of programs and integration at Making Opportunities Count.

He said the thinking behind those questions is simple: “We're there to help people that are homeless. Our mission is never to put anybody in a position where they're going to become homeless.”

But the details can be tricky. A few weeks ago, his team started working at a motel where about a dozen families were already living. O’Brien’s team worked to find new places for them to go. Some relocated to a hotel down the road with the same owner and the same pricing. One was already in the process of renting a house.

“And then there was a family at this site that was in the school district. The child actually had autism,” O’Brien said. “And we said, ‘Let's not uproot them. Let's keep them living at the hotel.’ ”

At another site he manages, O’Brien learned the owner was going to nearly double the rate for a family that’d lived there a long time, from $600 to $1,000 a week. O’Brien immediately called the owner.

“We had a discussion around why it's not fair to them,” O’Brien said. He remembers telling the hotel owner, “‘Just because you can maximize revenue doesn't mean that you should put people in a situation where they can't afford to live anymore.’”

That family was allowed to keep the original rate.

Michael White, director of operations for DLP Hospitality, which owns the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield, said the entrance of the shelter system into the hotel market has significantly changed the dynamics.

Some hotels and motels, he said, have upped prices in response to the state’s sudden surge in demand for shelter units.

“One hotel in particular, normally their rates were like $79 or $89 and they were charging [the state] $199,” White said. “We were appalled.”

His hotel, which has been converted into shelter space, is able to charge the state about 40% below market rate because, White said, his team can now guarantee 100% occupancy for an entire year, which would have previously been unimaginable. The consistent income allows the hotel to charge less, while hiring more staff.

However, White acknowledged that becoming a shelter has driven up prices at other local hotels and motels. He said there’s still the same demand from people outside the shelter system, but his 260 rooms are suddenly offline. So, there’s more competition for the remaining rooms.

“We've seen hotels charging $200 to $300 a night on the weekends. Weekdays, they've been in the $170s,” White said, noting that in the past those rates would be between $159 and $199 on weekends and between $99 and $129 on weekdays.

White’s hotel didn’t have any long-term occupants because of local regulations that prohibit guests from staying more than 30 days, he said.

Heller, of Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, worries about the people who used to live in hotels and motels because they didn’t have other options — and now find themselves without even that option.

She said it may be time to institute a policy that specifically avoids displacing anyone, especially in unstaffed hotels and motels where there’s not a shelter provider to ask about longtime residents. More than 1,000 households are in unstaffed hotel and motel rooms.

“There may need to be more capacity added at the state level to be able to work closely with whoever owns or is operating the motels, the hotels and to be asking that question, ‘Are people living there already?’” Heller said.

Another solution she proposed: The state could rent only some of the rooms in a given hotel or motel, leaving other units for longtime occupants.

O’Brien, from the shelter provider Making Opportunities Count, said he worries about the longtime guests he doesn’t hear about. “What I don't know, I can't help,” he said.

His team is working at the motel where Banville used to stay. He said he was never told about her case.

From the McDonald’s parking lot, Banville explained she’s not willing to go into the adult shelter system, partly because she’d be separated from her son.

“It's a shelter for a man and a shelter for a woman,” she said. “I won't go. I just — I can't."

Some nights she and her son have enough money for a nearby motel, but she said the rooms are more expensive than where they used to stay. A few nights the town has helped pay for a room, and sometimes she’s able to get food through a town program. But, she said, securing their daily needs has been very hard.

Sitting by their parked car, Banville said she understands the need to expand the family shelter system and she knows about half the people in the state’s system are migrants fleeing difficult situations in other countries.

“They came here to be safe, so we're trying to help them, but I need help,” Banville said.

She said she wishes the system wasn’t trading one person’s shelter for another person’s shelter.