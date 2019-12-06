Only A Game
Michigan Football Injury, Ping Pong At 73, Pro Hoops At 5049:41Play
Grant Newsome was starting at left tackle on the University of Michigan football team. Then, a single play nearly cost him his leg. Also this week on Only A Game, writer Laura Arenschield tells the story of her father, who became a competitive ping pong player in his 70s. And how Nancy Lieberman made it onto a WNBA game ... at 50 years old. Join us!
A Michigan Football Player's Life-Changing Injury
Grant Newsome was starting at left tackle for the University of Michigan. A single play changed everything.
3 Stories: Hockey Scandals, No Rays In Montreal, Football Bowls
Toronto-based sportswriter Shireen Ahmed and New York Magazine contributing editor Will Leitch join Only A Game's Karen Given.
Lessons From Watching Dad Find Ping Pong In His 70s
Laura Arenschield's father began playing ping pong seriously in his 70s. And he was serious enough to keep competing even after losing a finger.
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson's record setting accomplishments. Also: the return of Flutie Flakes.
How Nancy Lieberman Returned To The WNBA Court At Age 50
When the L.A. Sparks and Detroit Shock broke out into a brawl in 2008, Lieberman knew a rare opportunity would finally come.
This program aired on December 7, 2019.
