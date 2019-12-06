Grant Newsome was starting at left tackle on the University of Michigan football team. Then, a single play nearly cost him his leg. Also this week on Only A Game, writer Laura Arenschield tells the story of her father, who became a competitive ping pong player in his 70s. And how Nancy Lieberman made it onto a WNBA game ... at 50 years old. Join us!

A Michigan Football Player's Life-Changing Injury

Grant Newsome was starting at left tackle for the University of Michigan. A single play changed everything.

3 Stories: Hockey Scandals, No Rays In Montreal, Football Bowls

Toronto-based sportswriter Shireen Ahmed and New York Magazine contributing editor Will Leitch join Only A Game's Karen Given.

Lessons From Watching Dad Find Ping Pong In His 70s

Laura Arenschield's father began playing ping pong seriously in his 70s. And he was serious enough to keep competing even after losing a finger.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson's record setting accomplishments. Also: the return of Flutie Flakes.

How Nancy Lieberman Returned To The WNBA Court At Age 50

When the L.A. Sparks and Detroit Shock broke out into a brawl in 2008, Lieberman knew a rare opportunity would finally come.