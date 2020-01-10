ESPN Editor-Turned-Priest, College Football's Growth, Unified Korean Hockey

In early 2012, New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin became a global star. This week on Only A Game, the story of an ESPN editor whose headline about Lin sparked outrage — and ultimately helped prepare him for the priesthood. Also, high school football numbers are down, but the sport is actually growing at the college level. What gives? And members of the unified Korean national women's ice hockey team share the inside story from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Join us!

