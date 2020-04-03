It's normal to be feeling anxious during the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, comedian/sports fan/mental health advocate Gary Gulman returns to Only A Game with some tips for staying healthy. Also, a look at how Dr. Anthony Fauci's basketball career helped prepare him to lead the U.S. response to the pandemic. Plus, the story of a former Super Bowl champ who's now treating COVID-19. And the City College of New York basketball team used to outdraw the Knicks — until a district attorney got involved. Join us!

Comedian Gary Gulman: Mental Health Tips For Sports Fans During Quarantine

Gulman has been open about his anxiety and depression. And he's got some tips for how sports fans can stay mentally healthy during the global pandemic.

Elissa Ely: Finding Inspiration Along The 'Chalk Walk'

In the best of times, it's a challenge to keep body and soul together. (And these are not the best of times.) Commentator Elissa Ely found inspiration in an unlikely place.

‘From Heroes To Villains’: CCNY Basketball’s Dramatic Fall From Glory

The 1949-50 City College of New York men's basketball team was on top of the basketball world. Just a year later, it was brought down by a scandal.

Before He Became Dr. Anthony Fauci, 'Fauch' Led His H.S. Basketball Team

The Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen takes us on a deep dive into the athletic pursuits of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Karen Given and Charlie Pierce discuss how Steph Curry is adjusting to working from home and how some residents of West Yorkshire are benefitting from the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Milt McColl Was A San Francisco 49er, Now He Treats COVID-19 Patients

Milt McColl attended medical school while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Now, he's treating COVID-19 patients.

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.