The Black Lives Matter Protests And The Sports Community

Some of the loudest voices condemning racism and police brutality have come from the sports world. This week on Only A Game, Kenneth Shropshire details how and why athletes are taking a leadership role. Plus, we speak with high school football coach DJ Boldin about his family's tragic experience with police violence — and his recent message for his players. Also, a sports writer's open letter to his white friends. And former MLB All-Star Garry Templeton looks back at a moment when he faced racism from fans.

Subscribe to the Only A Game podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.