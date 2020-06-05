Only A Game
The Black Lives Matter Protests And The Sports Community
Some of the loudest voices condemning racism and police brutality have come from the sports world. This week on Only A Game, Kenneth Shropshire details how and why athletes are taking a leadership role. Plus, we speak with high school football coach DJ Boldin about his family's tragic experience with police violence — and his recent message for his players. Also, a sports writer's open letter to his white friends. And former MLB All-Star Garry Templeton looks back at a moment when he faced racism from fans.
This program airs on June 6, 2020.
