The Black Lives Matter Protests And The Sports Community

June 05, 2020
Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho wears a "Justice for George Floyd" shirt after scoring his team's third goal during a German first division Bundesliga match on May 31, 2020. (Lars Baron/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho wears a "Justice for George Floyd" shirt after scoring his team's third goal during a German first division Bundesliga match on May 31, 2020. (Lars Baron/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Some of the loudest voices condemning racism and police brutality have come from the sports world. This week on Only A GameKenneth Shropshire details how and why athletes are taking a leadership role. Plus, we speak with high school football coach DJ Boldin about his family's tragic experience with police violence — and his recent message for his players. Also, a sports writer's open letter to his white friends. And former MLB All-Star Garry Templeton looks back at a moment when he faced racism from fans.

This program airs on June 6, 2020.

