In 1986, when he was 5-years-old, Brad Balukjian started collecting baseball cards.

"I would buy the wax packs from the local pharmacy with a stick of gum," Balukjian says. "I had my favorite players who were not the superstars. They were the more underdog-type guys."

Balukjian grew up to be a college professor who collected bugs instead of baseball cards. But in 2014, he turned his attention back to his childhood obsession.

"The guys that I grew up following, I never really stopped thinking about them," Balukjian says. "I was always drawn to wanting to know the stories of those players. Where are they now?"

Balukjian took his boxed-up cards out of storage and started formulating a plan to learn firsthand about players — or at least some of them.

"So I thought a good way to get at this question of, you know, 'What happened to these guys that I grew up with?' would be to get a pack, and, whatever guys are in that pack, those should be the guys that I would track down," Balukjian says.

"I mean, that kind of captures the thrill that we experience as kids opening baseball cards, which was: you don't know who you're going to get. And, you know, it's these series of surprises."

So Balukjian bought an unopened 1986 Topps pack on eBay. When it arrived, he removed the wax wrapper and popped the decades-old stick of gum into his mouth. He says it tasted "delightfully gross."

The pack included one player, Al Cowens, who died in 2002. But the remaining 13 cards were of living players, a group Balukjian calls "a tantalizing mix of greatness and mediocrity."

Road Trip

Brad Balukjian began planning a 49-day road trip for the summer of 2015. He would drive his 2002 Honda Accord from his home in Oakland, down the West Coast, across the South, into the Northeast and back again. His goal was to have a meaningful conversation with each former player about his life now.

Balukjian's first stop was with Rance Mulliniks. He says Mulliniks was "gracious, understated, humble, accommodating."

He also met with his childhood hero, former Phillies pitcher Don Carman. And also with Randy Ready, Steve Yeager, Jaime Cocanower, Lee Mazzilli, Richie Hebner, who he characterized as …

"Guarded."

... and Rick Sutcliffe.

"Outgoing, extroverted. What you see is what you get."

The abstainers were Gary Pettis, Vince Coleman and the famous, and famously reclusive, Dwight Gooden and Carlton Fisk.

"I’m disappointed that Fisk was not willing to cooperate," Balukjian says.

He did manage to spend time with nine of the 13 living players from his 1986 wax pack. But on his 49-day road trip, Balukjian had one meeting that feels particularly relevant today.

On June 24, 2015, Balukjian arrived in San Marcos, California, where Garry Templeton now lives. A few months earlier, Balukjian had contacted Templeton and told him about his plan.

"[At] first I thought it was, like, a little cuckoo," Templeton says. "And I didn't know if he was for real or not."

When the pair met at a local restaurant and began to chat, Balukjian says he was nervous, because he wanted to ask Templeton about a controversy from his days as a player for St. Louis.

"Other writers had asked him about it, and he seemed to not volunteer anything," Balukjian says. "So I just came out and said, 'I want to talk to you about the Whitey Herzog incident.' "

"It's water under the bridge," Templeton says. "But, you know, it's something that he wanted to know. So, you know, I just told him the truth on what exactly I remember from the incident."

'I Don't Want You Hurting Yourself'

Here’s the story: In 1981, Garry Templeton was a two-time All-Star.

Garry Templeton played six seasons for St. Louis before getting traded to San Diego. (AP)

Templeton was being paid more than any player in Cardinals history. But during the 1981 season, he hadn’t been playing well. In late August, he went to team physicians.

"And the Cardinal doctors told me that I had torn cartilage in my knee, and I had sprained some ligaments in my ankle," Templeton says.

The Cardinals were leading their division and battling with the Dodgers for the best overall record in the National League when Templeton and team doctors brought the extent of his injuries to the attention of Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog.

"And Whitey told me, 'Look, we're gonna need you down the stretch. So I don't want you hurting yourself. So if you hit a routine ball and you know you’re out, just take your time getting down to first base. Because I don't want you hurting yourself.' "

On August 26, the Cardinals hosted the San Francisco Giants. In the first inning, Templeton struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt. The ball got by the catcher, but Templeton didn’t run to first base. The Cardinal had committed a baseball sin.

But he says he was just doing what his manager had told him to do.

"Of course, the fans don't know that," Balukjian says. "Their perception is that he's just being lazy, and he's loafing."

Templeton returned to the dugout.

"I mean, the fans are booing me and screaming and yelling at me," Templeton says. "And I'm like, 'What the heck is going on?' "

A group of particularly abusive fans had moved to the front row. Some were screaming the n-word at him.