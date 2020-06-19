Athletes Fight Racism, Sports Tackle Empty Stadium Problem, And More

Athletes continue to take a leading role in the Black Lives Matter movement. This week on Only A Game, a look at Oklahoma State where players spoke up after football coach Mike Gundy was photographed in an OAN T-shirt. Also, as sports leagues plan their returns, a look back at two attempts to carry on without fans, one involving a giant mural; the other a cell phone app. Plus, we re-air our story on Wyomia Tyus, whose protest at the 1968 Olympics is often overlooked. Join us!

