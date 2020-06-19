Only A Game Only A Game

Athletes Fight Racism, Sports Tackle Empty Stadium Problem, And More

June 19, 2020
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke out this week after an image of team head coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt surfaced online. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Athletes continue to take a leading role in the Black Lives Matter movement. This week on Only A Game, a look at Oklahoma State where players spoke up after football coach Mike Gundy was photographed in an OAN T-shirt. Also, as sports leagues plan their returns, a look back at two attempts to carry on without fans, one involving a giant mural; the other a cell phone app. Plus, we re-air our story on Wyomia Tyus, whose protest at the 1968 Olympics is often overlooked. Join us!

This program airs on June 20, 2020.

+Join the discussion
