MLB All-Star Tells Jokes, Pioneering Sportswriter, Olympians' Mental Health

During his 16-year MLB career, pitcher Ryan Dempster won a World Series and twice reached the MLB All-Star Game. This week on Only A Game, Dempster turns his attention to comedy and late-night TV. Also, Diane K. Shah is believed to be the first female sports writer for a daily paper. She was also once accused of trying to destroy the American family. Plus, when it comes to their mental health, Olympic athletes say they need more help. Join us!

