Thanksgiving dinner that’s as easy as pie. Sam Sifton and Melissa Clark of The New York Times share recipes to make a great Thanksgiving feast. Guests Sam Sifton, food editor of The New York Times. Founding editor of NYT Cooking and a columnist for The New York Times Magazine. Author of "Thanksgiving: How to Cook It Well." (@samsifton) Melissa Clark, food writer for The New York Times, where she writes the popular column, "A Good Appetite." Author of "Dinner: Changing the Game," among over three dozen other cookbooks. (@MelissaClark) Interview Highlights On how to cook a Turkey Sam Sifton: “It’s a big chicken. Just cook it, and everything’s going to be OK. Listen, the way we cook these Thanksgiving birds, it’s not dissimilar to how — if you look through a family yearbook — you see the hairstyles of your brothers and sisters change over the years. How ridiculous your father looked when you were born. How wide the tie was, how skinny the tie was. How short your mom’s skirt was. How permed her hair was. All of these things are trends that come and go. They’re fashion. "And the same can be said of the turkey. We go through these brine, no brine, roast, spatchcock, fry, steam. There was a steam phase that was super unfortunate. … My one piece of advice — and this is in violet, this defies trend — is to make sure you keep track of the interior temperature of the bird. If you have a good, digital oven-safe instant thermometer — and you can make sure you don’t take it past 160 degrees in the oven, and allow it to come up to temperature while it rests — your turkey’s going to be moist, and delicious. So what [if] you burn the skin a little, or it’s a little flabby under the armpits? It will still be delicious in the breast, and in the thigh.” Melissa Clark: “I don't take it quite as high. I take it a little lower. Just in the way I seem to have been cooking it, it rises to 165 degrees when I take it out at 150 degrees, 155 degrees ... but it depends. I also, I guess maybe I'm not that worried about hitting 165 degrees. Just to be totally honest. ... As long as it's not pink, and visually undercooked, it's good. I want it to be cooked. But I'm not that worried about the temperature. But otherwise, I would absolutely agree. You don’t want to overcook it. That's, I think, Sam's point. And the other thing is you want to season it ahead. I really believe in — even if it’s just an hour ahead. Just get that salt on it. And just let it start seasoning, at least a little bit. Preferably the day before. I think you’re going to really get an improved flavor, if you can manage to salt. And just use salt. If you’re too busy, just throw some salt on it. Dry brine it the night before — 'dry brine,' fancy — just put the salt on it, put it in the fridge. And you are going to really have a much more flavorful bird.”

On adding lighter foods to your Thanksgiving meal Melissa Clark: “I do have a suggestion that Sam is going to absolutely hate. I’m a big believer in adding a salad. … I just need the vinegary dressing, the crisp lettuce to just break it up a little bit. Just introduce other textures, other flavors.” Sam Sifton: “I get all of that acidity and brightness from the cranberry sauce. And everything else is portion control. … I embrace the richness of the meal. And then rather than have a salad — which is crazy for Thanksgiving — we take a long walk in town, or play a little football outside. Or do something that brings the sort of normalcy back that allows us to consume a lot of pie.”

